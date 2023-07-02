Following his move from RB Leipzig, Liverpool’s newest recruit Dominik Szoboszlai has been given his squad number for the Reds.

Szoboszlai became Jurgen Klopp‘s second signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister through the door after his arrival from Brighton last month.

Liverpool triggered the midfielder’s release clause shortly before the June 30 deadline and have got their man in a deal worth around £60 million.

With his signing officially announced, the Hungarian will wear the No. 8 shirt vacated by Naby Keita this summer.

Keita departed the club having made 129 appearances across five seasons at Anfield, leaving an opening for Szoboszlai to take the jersey.

The 22-year-old also follows in the footsteps of Liverpool’s iconic former captain Steven Gerrard in wearing the No. 8 for the Reds after joining on a five-year deal.

Liverpool acted swiftly to conclude the deal after it was reported by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein on Wednesday that talks had taken place between the player and the club.

Newcastle were also said to have expressed an interest in the midfielder, but various reports indicated that his preferred destination was Anfield rather than St James’ Park.

The Reds’ lack of Champions League football in 2023/24 doesn’t appear to have put Szoboszlai off, and fans will be hoping he can add a significant goal threat from the middle of the park.

Szoboszlai netted 10 times and provided 13 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season, while Harvey Elliott was Liverpool’s top-scoring midfielder with five goals in the same time period.

Here’s hoping his new squad number provides both the team and the individual with plenty of success in the coming years!

