Fabinho completes medical ahead of Liverpool exit

Fabinho has completed his medical ahead of a move to Saudi Arabia from Liverpool.

The Brazilian underwent the “second part of his medical examination” in Dubai, according to Itti Mania who posted an accompanying photo of Fabinho in a medical facility.

This is despite claims from journalist Fabrizio Romano that he is still waiting to travel to the Middle East.

It is now expected that his £40 million move to Al Ittihad will go through, and he will become the second Liverpool player to arrive in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Al Ittihad’s move for Fabinho was previously held up for a reason believed to be relating to the club’s proof of funds.

This must now have been sorted and a deal agreed, though, for the transfer to have reached the point of a medical.

Despite having signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will leave a hole in midfield after the Reds also let Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner leave at the start of the window.

However, Fabinho‘s exit and the incoming funds should mean Liverpool can quickly proceed with an increased offer for Romeo Lavia.

The Reds’ first bid of £37 million for the 19-year-old midfielder was rejected by Southampton, but Liverpool are expected to submit a higher offer for the player who is also classed as homegrown.

It is important that Jurgen Klopp and the club get the deal over the line as quickly as possible, because the Reds are currently without a holding midfielder and it is a position that takes time to learn, especially if he is to play next to Trent Alexander-Arnold, in a midfield two, while we have the ball

We expect confirmation of Fabinho‘s move soon.