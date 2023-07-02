Dominik Szoboszlai will complete his £60.1 million switch from RB Leipzig to Liverpool, with the German media lauding the player on his move.

Though Szoboszlai’s name has become very familiar among Liverpool fans in recent days, it is safe to say few will have watched him week in, week out.

His switch from Leipzig comes after an exceptional campaign that saw him score 10 and assist 13 in 46 games in all competitions, while he serves as captain of Hungary.

A versatile attacking midfielder who has played in every role across midfield and attack for Leipzig, he is poised to take up a key role for Liverpool.

The significance of the deal has not been lost in Germany, with journalists lauding the 22-year-old on his departure.

Sky Germany’s Philip Hinze has described Szoboszlai has the “absolute dream player” for Jurgen Klopp, with “the ideal profile for England’s top division.”

“Szoboszlai is athletic, tall, strong when starting and finishing and has a top mentality,” Hinze added.

Sten Hornig, writing for BILD, explained that the Hungarian “became a leading player” for Leipzig in the campaign just gone.

He praised him as having “flourished under coach Marco Rose” as he “implemented what the RB bosses already attested to when he was transferred from Salzburg in January 2021.”

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Leipziger Volkszeitung‘s chief reporter Guido Schafer – a former team-mate of Jurgen Klopp‘s at Mainz – labelled Szoboszlai a “sexy player.”

“Very attractive, very nice player and very skilful. And, he has one of the best right feet in Europe – his technique is unbelievable,” Schafer said.

it works … — Guido Schäfer (@schfer_g) June 30, 2023

“Also he is a good mentality player. He’s working for us in the defence.

“I think he is able to play in the Premier League and play for this legendary club – for the Reds.

“He has all the skills you need for a world-class career and a world-class team like the Reds.

“He is a serious player also, and I think also from his brain he is a great believer. He believes in his skills.”

Interestingly, Schafer’s Leipziger Volkszeitung colleague Benjamin Post was more cautious in his praise of a player who idolises Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Szoboszlai internalised in the spirit of Cristiano Ronaldo that football is work,” Post wrote.

“For Liverpool’s high-intensive pressing game [he will be] a pretty useful (scoring) man.

“But he still lacks consistency. Things didn’t go well for RB in the first six months after his arrival in January 2021 due to injury.

“In the first season it was a bit like that and in the past season it was often pretty good. But not always.”

Truly sad to see Dominik Szoboszlai leave the Bundesliga. Absolute baller, a joy to watch and when on can make any team better. #LFC are getting a fantastic player. Just watch his DFB Pokal performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth admitted he was “truly sad” to see Szoboszlai leave the Bundesliga, writing on Twitter that he “can make any team better.”