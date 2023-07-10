Jurgen Klopp prefers Liverpool’s chants to be directed towards his players and the club, but he recently received a special serenade of his song from a small group of Reds.

The Liverpool manager holds a special place in the hearts of Reds and has done so since 2015 – his nearly eight-year tenure really is flying by!

Throughout that time, he has had two different chants: One to the tune of ‘Live is Life’ by Opus, and the latest to the tune of ‘I Feel Fine’ by The Beatles.

Fans have readily shown their appreciation by singing his song up and down the country and across Europe, although he has always said he’d prefer to hear it after a game, not during.

Well, fans delivered on Saturday evening at the Shankly Hotel as they attended ‘An Audience with Jurgen Klopp‘ and made sure to give the boss a rendition he will not forget in a hurry.

I’m in love with him and I feel fine ??? pic.twitter.com/auKwejmIOx — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) July 9, 2023

Wearing a flat cap and sitting in front of an adoring crowd, Klopp looks almost uncomfortable to be at the centre of attention before a big smile breaks out on his face and he takes it all in.

There can be no doubting how much he is loved and appreciated.

With Liverpool now back for pre-season, it will have been a boost for the manager as the club will not play in the city until their first home game on August 19.

But between now and then, fans in Germany and Singapore will get the first look at the Reds ahead of 2023/24 before they return to play their final friendly at Deep Dale on August 7.

And you sense there will be a serenade or two for Klopp along the way, even if he prefers attention to be focused on his players.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’