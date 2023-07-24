Jurgen Klopp described his squad’s Germany training camp as “top class” after the second warm-up for 2023/24, but admitted there must be improvement at the back having conceded four second-half goals.

The Reds were held to a lively 4-4 draw behind closed doors against Greuther Furth after a terrific first-half strike from Luis Diaz was followed by a stream of goals after the interval.

Darwin Nunez netted a brace shortly after his half-time introduction, with Mohamed Salah stealing a late equaliser after the Reds fell behind to the 2. Bundesliga side.

Speaking after the game, Klopp expressed his delight at the way in which his side’s pre-season has gone so far, adding that he hopes to return to Germany for further training in future summers.

“The camp was top, absolutely top class. We can’t say differently. If we can, we will try to come back because the circumstances were perfect. We could do everything we wanted to do,” said the boss following the eventful encounter.

“We got massive support from the local club, they were really, really helpful – that was nice, and the hotel.

“It’s really nice that Greuther Furth came here to play us because now we are on the way home pretty much and it was quite the trip for them to get here.”

The Reds arrived at their Baden-Wurttemberg base on July 15 to continue preparations for the upcoming season and take part in friendlies against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth.

The latter fixture became somewhat chaotic in the second half as Liverpool shipped four times to a team currently in the second tier of German football.

Klopp played down the significance of his team’s second-half defensive showing but conceded that the volume of goals was something “nobody wants” to see.

“I think the few people here and everybody [watching] on the screen, I know nobody wants to concede four goals, but at least there were eight goals, c’mon? It’s ok,” he continued.

“Most important, nobody got injured, but nobody wants to concede four goals.

“We saw in the second half, we tried to have a build-up but were too late in mind, passed the ball too late, first touch not good – that’s how we brought them back into the game.”

The Reds will briefly head back to England before embarking on the next leg of pre-season in Singapore later this week.

Meetings with Leicester and Bayern Munich are on the agenda as the squad work towards getting themselves in the best possible shape for the new campaign.

If the first two pre-season friendlies are anything to go by, you won’t want to miss the next two!