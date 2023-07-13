Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is closing in on a season-long loan move to Mainz.

This Is Anfield understands the 21-year-old has flown to Germany to put the finishing touches to another temporary stay in the Bundesliga.

Van den Berg spent the 2022/23 campaign in the German top-flight with Schalke, but saw his stay severely disrupted by injuries.

He will now get another chance to prove his worth after Liverpool sanctioned another loan departure.

Van den Berg’s chances of regular football at Anfield next term appeared slim given the stiff competition for places at centre-half.

The Dutchman would have to leapfrog Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in order to feature for the first team.

The Reds are also considering another defensive addition this summer, with Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill a potential target.

Signed by Liverpool from PEC Zwolle in 2019, Van den Berg has spent the last three campaigns out on loan.

He impressed during a two-season stay at Preston North End, making over 60 appearances for the Championship club.

However, a serious ankle injury wrecked his progress during last term’s stay at Schalke, perhaps damaging his chances of returning to make an impact at Anfield.