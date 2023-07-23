Liverpool could have another two squad numbers open up for new signings when Fabinho and Jordan Henderson depart, so what could be available to them?
At the start of the summer, four of the club’s most famous numbers were vacant and ready to be claimed by either existing players or for those signed by the club.
We have since seen Luis Diaz (No. 7), Dominik Szoboszlai (No. 8), Darwin Nunez (No. 9) and Alexis Mac Allister (No. 10) give them a new home.
The squad number allocation is far from finished, though, as the looming departures of Fabinho and Henderson will see a further two numbers become available in the dressing room.
Notable numbers available
A Fabinho exit will leave an opening for the No. 3 shirt, while Henderson’s departure will see the No. 14 become available for the first time since 2011.
Numbers 12, 15, 16, 24 and 25 are available to new signings, as are 23 and 27 after Diaz and Nunez swapped respectively.
Further down the order, there is also 29, 30 and 31 free.
Liverpool squad numbers for 2023/24 so far
1. Alisson
2. Joe Gomez
3. Fabinho
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. Thiago
7. Luis Diaz
8. Dominik Szoboszlai
9. Darwin Nunez
10. Alexis Mac Allister
11. Mohamed Salah
12. –
13. Adrian
14. Jordan Henderson
15. –
16. –
17. Curtis Jones
18. Cody Gakpo
19. Harvey Elliott
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Calvin Ramsay (loan)
23. –
24. –
25. –
26. Andy Robertson
27. –
28. Fabio Carvalho (loan)
29. –
30. –
31. –
32. Joel Matip
42. Bobby Clark
43. Stefan Bajcetic
46. Rhys Williams (loan)
47. Nat Phillips
48. Calum Scanlon
50. Ben Doak
53. James McConnell
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck (loan)
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
72. Sepp van den Berg (loan)
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
84. Conor Bradley
88. Luke Chambers
89. Billy Koumetio
94. Melkamu Frauendorf
95. Harvey Davies
97. Marcelo Pitaluga
