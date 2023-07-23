Liverpool could have another two squad numbers open up for new signings when Fabinho and Jordan Henderson depart, so what could be available to them?

At the start of the summer, four of the club’s most famous numbers were vacant and ready to be claimed by either existing players or for those signed by the club.

We have since seen Luis Diaz (No. 7), Dominik Szoboszlai (No. 8), Darwin Nunez (No. 9) and Alexis Mac Allister (No. 10) give them a new home.

The squad number allocation is far from finished, though, as the looming departures of Fabinho and Henderson will see a further two numbers become available in the dressing room.

Notable numbers available

A Fabinho exit will leave an opening for the No. 3 shirt, while Henderson’s departure will see the No. 14 become available for the first time since 2011.

Numbers 12, 15, 16, 24 and 25 are available to new signings, as are 23 and 27 after Diaz and Nunez swapped respectively.

Further down the order, there is also 29, 30 and 31 free.

Liverpool squad numbers for 2023/24 so far

1. Alisson

2. Joe Gomez

3. Fabinho

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. Thiago

7. Luis Diaz

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

9. Darwin Nunez

10. Alexis Mac Allister

11. Mohamed Salah

12. –

13. Adrian

14. Jordan Henderson

15. –

16. –

17. Curtis Jones

18. Cody Gakpo

19. Harvey Elliott

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay (loan)

23. –

24. –

25. –

26. Andy Robertson

27. –

28. Fabio Carvalho (loan)

29. –

30. –

31. –

32. Joel Matip

42. Bobby Clark

43. Stefan Bajcetic

46. Rhys Williams (loan)

47. Nat Phillips

48. Calum Scanlon

50. Ben Doak

53. James McConnell

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck (loan)

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

72. Sepp van den Berg (loan)

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

84. Conor Bradley

88. Luke Chambers

89. Billy Koumetio

94. Melkamu Frauendorf

95. Harvey Davies

97. Marcelo Pitaluga