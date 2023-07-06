It feels like only yesterday that we drew 4-4 away at Southampton on the final day of the season, but Fantasy Premier League players can already start planning their selections for 2023/24.

The first set of Reds players will return to pre-season training this weekend as Jurgen Klopp begins his preparations to bounce back from a disappointing campaign, with a trip to Stamford Bridge on August 13 first up on the agenda.

It is still over a month until we see Liverpool in competitive action, but with the full release of Fantasy Premier League prices, fans can begin to make their own preparations for the start of the new season.

Liverpool supporters will be particularly keen to see the prices of those in red, with Mohamed Salah regularly finding himself towards the top of the list at the start of each season.

Unsurprisingly, the Egyptian King is once again the Reds’ most expensive asset in the game, but his value has been trumped by Golden Boot holder Erling Haaland.

Salah comes in at £12.5 million while the Man City forward is priced at a whopping £14 million, getting both of those players into your side may involve some clever budgeting elsewhere!

Newcomers Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been valued at £6 million and £7 million respectively for their first seasons in red, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one to keep an eye on at £8 million should he continue to operate in his new-found hybrid role.

Diogo Jota, who has seen his FPL position change from forward to midfield, has been handed a price tag of £8 million, while £7.5 million-rated Cody Gakpo‘s role has switched in the opposite direction.

There are a few bargains to be had from a Liverpool perspective, at least in our opinion, with Curtis Jones looking to continue his stunning form for club and country while commanding a fee of just £5 million.

Andy Robertson has seen his value drop from £7 million to £6.5 million, perhaps to reflect the more defensive nature of his new position, but the Scotsman did still manage to notch consecutive assists against Nottingham Forest and West Ham towards the end of the campaign.

Here’s the full list, who will you be picking for 2023/24?

Liverpool’s Fantasy Premier League Values, 2023/24

Goalkeepers

Alisson – £5.5m

Caoimhin Kelleher – £4m

Adrian – £4m

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £8m

Andy Robertson – £6.5m

Virgil van Dijk – £6.0m

Joel Matip – £5m

Ibrahima Konate – £5m

Kostas Tsimikas – £4.5m

Joe Gomez – £4.5m

Nat Phillips – £4m

Sepp van den Berg – £4m

Midfielders

Mo Salah – £12.5m

Diogo Jota – £8m

Luis Diaz – £7.5m

Dominik Szoboszlai – £7m

Alexis Mac Allister – £6m

Stefan Bajcetic – £5m

Fabinho – £5m

Thiago – £5m

Jordan Henderson – £5m

Curtis Jones – £5m

Harvey Elliott – £5m

Forwards

Darwin Nunez – £7.5m

Cody Gakpo – £7.5m