Liverpool are fielding interest in academy winger Harvey Blair, with at least six clubs touted with interest after his surprise first-team debut.

Blair has been part of the Liverpool youth setup since under-12 level, and was given an unlikely opportunity to start under Jurgen Klopp in 2021.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah rested and the likes of Kaide Gordon absent, the former Man United winger started in the Carabao Cup win at Preston.

Since then, though, he has remained part of the under-21s ranks, scoring five goals in 20 appearances last season, with injuries limiting him to eight starts.

This season could see him gain further senior experience, with clubs in both England and Scotland weighing up loan offers.

Jonathan Low, former journalist for Berkshire Live, reported last week that Reading were “looking at” the 19-year-old ahead of a potential move.

Their interest comes amid claims from Football Insider that fellow League One sides Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient were also monitoring the situation along with Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

It would come as no surprise if Blair, 19, was to spend the campaign out on loan, with his pathway to the first team at Liverpool a difficult one.

Klopp’s wide ranks are already well stocked with Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all capable of playing across the front line.

There are high hopes for both Gordon and Ben Doak, too, while new signing Dominik Szoboszlai is also comfortable in attack along with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool have conducted business with both Aberdeen and Kilmarnock over the past year, involving Calvin Ramsay, Leighton Clarkson and Luke Chambers.

Reading were in contact regarding a transfer for Clarkson prior to his switch to Aberdeen earlier this summer, while there have been informal dealings with Portsmouth in recent years too.

The opportunity to start regularly at first-team level would be a major boost to Blair, though it may prove a tough decision to uproot his young family.

Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig), Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) and Harvey Davies (Crewe) have already departed on loan this summer along with Ramsay (Preston).

As well as Blair, the likes of Chambers, Sepp van den Berg, Jarell Quansah, Owen Beck, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart and Mateusz Musialowski could all move on temporary or permanent deals this summer.