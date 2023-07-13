Liverpool FC Women have completed their third signing of the summer, with forward Mia Enderby joining the club from Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old forward joins the Reds after spending two seasons with Sheffield United Women having come through the Academy at Leeds.

During her time with the Blades, Enderby scooped the Young Player of the Year award while becoming a regular with the FA Women’s Championship team, scoring nine goals last season.

She has also earned international recognition with England up to U19 level.

Enderby said: “It’s like a dream come true. Ever since I was young I’ve wanted to play in the WSL (Women’s Super League).

“When I used to talk to my mum I’d say all I wanted to be was a footballer and my dream was to become the best I can be for my club and my country.

“So I’m just really honoured and really pleased and it’s a big moment for me and my family.”

Enderby can play on either wing or through the middle and is hopeful her versatility will prove a major asset to the Reds.

“I’m a fast, creative player, I like to get forward, I like to beat defenders,” she said.

“Also I like to score – it’s what forwards do – and I really enjoy assisting other people as well so hopefully, I can bring that into my games.

“Throughout youth levels, I’ve always played in different areas of the pitch so I think that’s really important because that can influence my game.

“Obviously they’ve got loads of brilliant players here but hopefully I can add more goals and assists and help the team.

“I want to be the best player I can be, learn from the experienced players here and hit the ground running once I get my minutes.”

LFC Women manager Matt Beard is excited to land his third signing of the summer transfer window, he said: “Mia is a very, very exciting young talent.

“Obviously with us being in the Championship when she was breaking into the team a couple of years ago at the age of 16, she’s a player we’ve been monitoring.

“She’s definitely a player who will excite the fans, she’s direct, she’s quick and she can score all types of goals.

“We’re really excited because she has the potential to be one of the best and we’re really excited she’s chosen to come here.

“From conversations with Mia and watching her play, she’s got no fear and I’m confident she’ll take the move in her stride.

“There are a lot of players here with a lot of experience who she can draw upon, seek advice from and learn from.

“Knowing Mia, she’ll be wanting to get in the team and knock them off their perch but she’s got a great platform here to learn from.”