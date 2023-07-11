Manu Kone was readily linked to Liverpool throughout June but interest has since waned in the midfielder, who is now sidelined for six weeks through injury.

The 22-year-old was among a long shortlist of midfield options for the Reds this summer, with contact made with his representatives.

Beyond talks, there was never any substantial steps forward when it came to reports over a move for Kone, with his involvement at the U21 Euros with France to have played a role.

And he proved an example of why the club will have been patient in the window as he sustained a knee injury in his second start of the tournament, and he left the stadium on crutches.

It has now been confirmed by new Borussia Monchengladbach manager Gerardo Seoane that the midfielder will need six weeks to recover, but he did say “it is important that it is not a serious injury.”

That particular line will be of importance to spread to those still lurking for the Frenchman’s signature, as the German club know he can attract a lucrative fee.

But irrespective of the level of the Reds’ interest at the time, the injury was a reminder of how the club cannot afford to make mistakes or takes risks in the transfer window.

A six-week absence takes Kone into mid-August and robs him of a full pre-season, and that would be seen as an issue for Liverpool who need any new arrivals to be ready to play a big role in the campaign ahead.

Instead, they currently have Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at the AXA Training Centre at the earliest opportunity, ready to make steps towards adapting to Jurgen Klopp‘s style of play.

The Liverpool manager has never shied away from the fact that it is not an easy process but he will be delighted to have two early arrivals as work continues behind the scenes for further additions.