The month of July sees Liverpool return for pre-season as their preparations for 2023/24 start in earnest, and let’s hope signings form a significant part of this month’s plans!

It was a relatively quiet June for the Reds, with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister proving to be the early standout moment of the month.

The Argentine will soon be joined by Dominik Szoboszlai and, hopefully, a number of new faces in the weeks to come as Jurgen Klopp sees his squad reassemble to prepare for the 2023/24 season.

The players will be put through their paces as they travel to Germany and Singapore for friendlies and fixtures, giving us the first glimpse at what could be in store.

So, here are the key dates for your Liverpool diary in July.

July 8 – Pre-season starts

Liverpool’s first wave of players will return for pre-season, this will include those not involved in international action of the summer.

Adrian, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Darwin Nunez will be among those to return on the first day – in addition to a number of young players.

It will be a day full of tests for the players as the club’s medical staff assess the starting point for each player after their time off.

July 11 – Internationals return

The second wave of players will follow just three days after the first, with this group made up of those who spent time with their national sides.

This is the majority of Klopp’s senior squad, including new signing Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo.

They will first head to the AXA Training Centre before the team relocate to Germany for their training camp.

July 19 – Karlsruher SC (Germany)

The first of two friendlies in Germany sees the Reds meet Karlsruher SC to open the 2.Bundesliga side’s BBBank Wildpark.

Kickoff is at 5.30pm BST (6.30pm local time).

After starting last pre-season against Man United this is more in line with previous summers under Klopp, with fitness and tactical implementation more important than the result.

July 24 – Greuther Furth (Germany)

Five days later and another 90-minute contest awaits, but this one will be played behind closed doors against SpVgg Greuther Furth.

Kickoff is at 12pm BST (1pm local time).

They too ply their trade in 2. Bundesliga, but while Karlsruher finished seventh last season, Greuther were 12th.

It is always nice to meet fresh opposition even if it is only a friendly.

July 30 – Leicester (Singapore)

For the second summer in a row, Liverpool then make the trip to Singapore – but this time, it is only a one-stop tour.

Klopp will be happy that it is not the first stop for his side after regretting the timing of the visit last year, and their first of two opponents is Leicester.

Kickoff is at 10am BST (5pm local time).

The newly relegated side start their Championship season just seven days later, and thus, they will be ahead of Liverpool in their preparation for the campaign to come.

Other key dates – Anfield progress & returnees

The month of July should also also have developments on the new Anfield Road End to keep an eye on, with interior and exterior work continuing to move at pace.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are expected to be the last of Klopp’s players from last year to return to the squad after their involvement in the U21 Euros. The final takes place on the same day Liverpool return to pre-season.

We ought to see new signings arrive throughout the month with at least two midfielders, Szoboszlai included, and a defender on the target list – let’s get it done, Liverpool!