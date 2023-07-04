As we wait patiently for the Reds to return to action, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite moments from the campaign just gone.

It was a disappointing season on all fronts as Liverpool fell well short in all competitions having gone so close to sweeping the lot in 2021/22.

Jurgen Klopp failed to secure Champions League football for the first time in an entire season at Anfield and the Reds exited the cup competitions with little more than a whimper.

As always, though, this team gave us moments to smile about amid the inconsistency and frustration to provide us with hope that they can be back to their brilliant best after the summer.

Let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from a whirlwind season.

10. Jota breaks duck as Reds hit six

Liverpool finally found their rhythm towards the end of the campaign with seven straight wins and that run all started at Elland Road.

Diogo Jota finally brought his 372-day goal hiatus to an end with a second-half brace as the Reds set themselves on their way to an unlikely top-four charge.

The manager described the performance as “definitely the best” of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold beginning to relish his new-found hybrid role.

9. The 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth

Liverpool’s record-equalling thumping of Bournemouth, like many of the big performances last season, came at a time when doubts were creeping in over whether the players still had what it takes.

The Reds had failed to win any of their first three games and were already falling behind pace-setters Arsenal in their quest for the league title.

From nowhere, Liverpool matched the biggest winning margin in Premier League history and it was a scoreline which arguably flattered the visitors more than the hosts.

A late refusal to give a penalty from referee Stuart Attwell spared Bournemouth‘s blushes and prevented Klopp’s side from creating an extra piece of history as the Kop cried “we want 10” towards the end, but perhaps we were being greedy!

8. Carvalho’s last laugh against time-wasting Newcastle

It was largely a season to forget for Fabio Carvalho, but his stoppage-time winner at home to Newcastle in August was a moment he won’t forget in a hurry.

Eddie Howe’s side stifled Liverpool with incessant gamesmanship and looked to be closing in on a point as the fourth official raised his board to show five additional minutes.

But the youngster blasted home from close range as five became eight, sending Howe to the floor of his technical area and handing Newcastle the perfect dose of karma in the process.

Bliss.

7. Mo’s record-breaking hat-trick at Ibrox

In one of the better away performances in Europe, Liverpool inflicted the heaviest home defeat upon Rangers in their history.

The Reds went behind early on courtesy of a Scott Arfield strike that prompted pandemonium around the stadium, but Liverpool were quick to respond as Mohamed Salah came off the bench to inspire an emphatic turnaround and all but secure Champions League knockout qualification.

Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were also on the scoresheet, with Harvey Elliott netting late on to get his first Champions League goal in what he described as a “moment for life” with a few minutes remaining.

6. Jota’s winner… after Richarlison’s pigeon dance!

Liverpool raced into a stunning 3-0 lead at home to Tottenham inside just 15 minutes, but with the Reds beginning to falter and Richarlison coming on for the visitors, nerves began to creep in around the ground.

The former Everton forward headed home an almost inevitable equalister after a soft foul led to a Tottenham free-kick, causing the Brazilian to wheel away in celebration like he’d won the World Cup.

Less than a minute later, he began to regret his daft pigeon dance as a lapse in concentration from Lucas Moura caused the ball to fall to an in-form Jota.

The rest was inevitable.

5. Bragging rights against the champions

It was ultimately Man City‘s season, but the Reds managed to stop Pep Guardiola’s side in their tracks with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Anfield.

Supporters carried little hope into the mid-October meeting as Liverpool wrestled for form in what had been a stop-start opening to the campaign, but Salah once again took the headlines with a composed turn and finish to seal the three points.

Alisson was the provider, as he had been three years earlier against Man United, picking out the Egyptian king as he spun Joao Cancelo and beat Ederson to grab the winner.

4. An emotional farewell

As Liverpool produced one of their most accomplished away performances of the season to sweep aside Leicester, the travelling Kop took the opportunity to say goodbye to a club legend.

Echoes of “Si Senor” rang around the King Power Stadium for almost 20 minutes, only interrupted by Alexander-Arnold’s stunning second-half free-kick, despite the Reds’ No. 9 not making the matchday squad.

It prompted a poignant moment at the end of the game when Firmino’s peers pushed him towards the away end to soak up the adulation in what was to be one of his final opportunities to do so.

3. Derby joy in February

With no Divock Origi or Sadio Mane, Liverpool continued to find creative ways to beat the neighbours at Anfield despite their struggles.

The Reds were coming off the back of arguably the worst performance of the season in the 3-0 away defeat at Wolves, giving Everton fans hope that this could be their golden opportunity.

You guessed it, Salah opened the scoring before the break and new signing Cody Gakpo was on hand to put the game beyond the visitors shortly after it, giving fans a much-needed boost at just the right time.

2. Victory in the curtain-raiser

A trophy, remember that? In a season littered with false dawns, this was by far the biggest of them all.

The Community Shield is an opportunity to put an early trophy in the cabinet without the usual pressures of a major cup final, but it certainly matters when you win.

Liverpool picked up where they left off from a brutal yet brilliant 63-game campaign by putting on a show against one of the best sides on the planet.

A late Darwin Nunez header, coupled with an Erling Haaland miss, added that extra bit of satisfaction.

1. Liverpool 7-0 Man United

The simplest of choices at No. 1.

Outside of lifting trophies it simply doesn’t get sweeter than getting the better of your rivals, let alone doing it in the manner we did.

Man United arrived at Anfield with more confidence than they have had since Alex Ferguson retired and they left with their tails firmly wedged between their legs.

It was a second-half demolition job, men against boys. If it had been a boxing match the referee would have stepped in for Erik ten Hag’s safety after Salah’s fourth and Liverpool’s seventh.

Not all victories lead to silverware, but the memories Reds fans hold from that game will be cherished forever. Legendary.