July arrived over the weekend, meaning we’re now less than a week away from players returning to pre-season training. Oh, we also saw the arrival of the Reds’ new No. 8! Here’s Monday’s news for you.

Thiago Talk

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have put into question Thiago‘s future.

There was the usual juvenile antics on social media on Monday, with claims of the Spaniard removing reference to Liverpool FC in his Instagram bio. Turns out it was never there in the first place!

Anyway, David Lynch writes for This Is Anfield:

“Though This Is Anfield understands that the Reds have yet to receive any offers this summer, they are aware of suggestions that several clubs are keeping tabs on Thiago. “Turkish giants Fenerbahce are among those most strongly linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old, while a return to Barcelona has also been touted. “Liverpool would be happy to allow their No. 6 to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract but, should interest in him be firmed up, then a tough decision will have to be made.”

• FULL STORY: Liverpool face tough decision as Thiago interest grows

With only a year remaining on his contract – one that makes him the third highest-paid player at the club – and no guarantee of a starting spot, would this summer be the right time to sell up?

3 things today: Midfield, midfield and more midfield – of course!

Romeo Lavia and Khephren Thuram continue to be the talk of a potential next arrival – although quite why they seem to be discussed as an either/or is odd as they aren’t remotely similar styles!

New boy Szobo is reportedly on half the wages Mason Mount will be getting at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have banked a nice little profit from a sell-on clause for midfielder Allan Rodrigues – remember him?! – who left the club in 2020.

Money Talks

FSG appear to be playing Dragons’ Den and are seeking £400 to £500 million for a 10 to 15 percent stake in Liverpool [Full story]

Speaking of money, Steven Gerrard has now taken up a job offer in Saudi Arabia – after first turning it down. Quite the career move. [Full story]

An analyst at LFC has left the club to take up a job as technical director at Maccabi Tel Aviv [Full story]

Premier League movers and remainers

Plenty of Premier League talk today, with teams preparing to return for pre-season this week.

Crystal Palace finally confirmed Roy Hodgson will continue as manager next season – and he says they’re targeting a top-half finish.

Brighton signed Netherlands under-21s goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht for £16.3 million. Another potential club for Caoimhin Kelleher ruled out.

RB Leipzig’s sporting director has confirmed that Josko Gvardiol has told them he wants to join Man City, with an £86m fee mooted – which would be a world record for a defender.

Video of the day

Our video of the day is something a little different from TIA! Enjoy this TIA x TOPPS Challenge – and have your chance to win an LFC Team Set. Enter via YouTube or Instagram.

Tonight is a rarity in that there are no matches to look out for – next up will be England vs. Israel in their U21 Euros semi-final.

Harvey Elliott is back in the England squad for that 5pm BST kickoff on Wednesday after a leave of absence.

The other semi sees Spain vs. Ukraine (8pm).