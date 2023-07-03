Though Fenway Sports Group are yet to make progress with their minority sale of Liverpool FC, a financial expert has reported their price tag.

As it stands, FSG are no closer to announcing the partial sale of Liverpool, despite beginning their search for investment back in November.

Eight months on, and despite reports of interest from the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Germany, there have been no developments.

Instead, the club’s structure has returned to normal, with FSG president Mike Gordon resuming duties after stepping back to pursue investors.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, speaking on his The Price of Football podcast, this comes with FSG seeking between £400 million and £500 million.

In quotes via Liverpool World, Maguire explains that FSG are looking to sell a “minority stake direct into Liverpool” with that worth 10 to 15 percent.

That is a sizeable fee, though the latest update from Forbes, in May, valued Liverpool at £4.3 billion, which would make those claims accurate.

Whether FSG can secure this level of investment remains to be seen, though recently Liberty Media, the company which owns Formula 1, confirmed interest in the Premier League.

“There isn’t an asset we haven’t looked at,” chief executive Greg Maffei told the Walker Webcast.

“That doesn’t mean we’ve been ready to buy them all but we look at everything because we do think sports in general is attractive.

“We do think there are upsides and do think those things that management teams have taught us can help apply perhaps in other sports situations.”

Liverpool were reported in March to be targeting “major media companies” to partner with, and Liberty Media, whose sporting assets are valued at almost $21 billion, would certainly fit the bill.

It remains to be seen how any investment would impact the club’s spending, though the hope would be that a new minority shareholder would help provide funds to bolster the playing squad.

There had been hopes that FSG would find an investor before the summer, though the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million show that, so far, they are prepared to back Jurgen Klopp.

Further additions are expected in the coming weeks, while no major outgoings have been sanctioned so far beyond those players released on the expiry of their contracts.