Tyler Morton has missed out on Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in order to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation on a broken foot.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers but saw his stay at Ewood Park cut short by a metatarsal fracture sustained in April.

And This Is Anfield understands that Morton has been unable to join his teammates in Germany as a result of his ongoing recovery from that issue.

The Wirral-born midfielder would have hoped to play a full part in this summer’s pre-season in order to impress on Jurgen Klopp his readiness for first-team action.

With Liverpool’s engine room currently undergoing an overhaul, there may be room for a young, homegrown option to pick up minutes in the domestic cups and European competitions.

But Morton will have to wait to show he is ready having been left on Merseyside this week in order to work his way back to full fitness.

It remains to be seen if he will be ready for the Reds’ upcoming trip to Singapore, where they will face Bayern Munich and Leicester City in friendlies.

Morton made 40 league appearances for Blackburn last season as they narrowly missed out on securing a place in the playoffs, finishing seventh.

He earned high praise from Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, who said: “He’s going to be an extremely good player over time.

“Playing that many games at this level is good for him and I think he’s deserved to play this many games.”