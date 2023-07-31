★ PREMIUM
Virgil van Dijk the “obvious choice” for captain as “big call” made on Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news that Virgil van Dijk is the new captain of the club.

Since the departure of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Liverpool supporters have been pondering who the next captain and vice-captain will be.

Well, ponder no more for the club have officially named Van Dijk as captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as his deputy.

For Van Dijk, he should take the role in his stride but is new territory for Alexander-Arnold, and a possible first step to fulfilling his destiny and becoming the skipper one day.

Here is how fans were reacting online:

 

Virgil makes the step up

He has been an integral part of Liverpool’s leadership group throughout the Reds’ recent success, but now he is the leader in the dressing room.

“The obvious choice. Captain virg, hopefully this will put an extra oomph in his step

” – MrDiini in the comments.

“Well deserved for VVD but I don’t know about TAA. In my opinion, Andy (Robertson) has been heavily underestimated and he has much more influence on the playing field. – Mitkoa in the comments.

 

A new responsibility for Alexander-Arnold

SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It has always been the Scouser’s dream to captain Liverpool, and some thing this has all-but confirmed his status as Van Dijk’s successor.

“VVD captain while Trent vice. It should have been Salah as vice to me but not bad at all.” – Jieskosam in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

