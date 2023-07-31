Liverpool fans have been reacting to the news that Virgil van Dijk is the new captain of the club.

Since the departure of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, Liverpool supporters have been pondering who the next captain and vice-captain will be.

Well, ponder no more for the club have officially named Van Dijk as captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as his deputy.

For Van Dijk, he should take the role in his stride but is new territory for Alexander-Arnold, and a possible first step to fulfilling his destiny and becoming the skipper one day.

Here is how fans were reacting online:

Virgil makes the step up

He has been an integral part of Liverpool’s leadership group throughout the Reds’ recent success, but now he is the leader in the dressing room.

Now been made permanent captain. He’ll be different this season. A fully focused Virg with the extra added responsibility of leading this club, he will be back to his best. #LFC https://t.co/gHGJ4tCQ08 pic.twitter.com/KavypTENvs — ???????????.??? ? (@BlueChipLFC) July 31, 2023

The correct decision on both fronts #LFC https://t.co/7BTm8HKPg2 — Chris Coughlin (@_ChrisCoughlin) July 31, 2023

“The obvious choice. Captain virg, hopefully this will put an extra oomph in his step ” – MrDiini in the comments.

Congrats @VirgilvDijk on becoming the new captain of our great club @LFC

Thoroughly deserved and know you will move the team forward ?#LFC #NewSkipper #GreatAppointment — Gareth O'Neill (@GeeONeill147) July 31, 2023

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain. I quite like the sound of it https://t.co/kGnImexfMB — Adam ????#BLM (@FanofNoOneV1) July 31, 2023

Van Dijk Shuffle. We will be there. pic.twitter.com/FbInr4vv1G — Fury (@LFC_Fury) July 31, 2023

“Well deserved for VVD but I don’t know about TAA. In my opinion, Andy (Robertson) has been heavily underestimated and he has much more influence on the playing field. – Mitkoa in the comments.

Feel like @VirgilvDijk was the right choice for #lfc captain and making @TrentAA vice captain is great succession planning. — Barnsey (@Barnseysleftpeg) July 31, 2023

This is a decision most #LFC fans wanted & probably agree on. I wish both @TrentAA & @VirgilvDijk good luck. If anyone can help guide our club to a new era of success, it’s these two lads. ?? ??????? https://t.co/Ptbi0bt625 — Sarah James #ToryTraitorsOut (@SJview) July 31, 2023

A new responsibility for Alexander-Arnold

It has always been the Scouser’s dream to captain Liverpool, and some thing this has all-but confirmed his status as Van Dijk’s successor.

Delighted for Trent who has been made vice. A local boy who has put in so much effort into his game deserves to be the leader eventually. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) July 31, 2023

“VVD captain while Trent vice. It should have been Salah as vice to me but not bad at all.” – Jieskosam in the comments.

Big call to make Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain but the right one for #LFC. Expect a Hyypia-Gerrard scenario with Van Dijk in the future. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 31, 2023

Trent Alexander-Arnold named Vice Captain of Liverpool Football Club at just 24 years old. TAA is going to go down as one our absolute greats! #LFC — ? The Crab Man ? (@The_Crab_Man_) July 31, 2023

It was always going to be Van Dijk, Trent as vice captain is an interesting one. Wonder what Mo Salah and Robbo think about it? — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) July 31, 2023

