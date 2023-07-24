Liverpool’s second pre-season friendly is upon us and it is a behind-closed-doors contest against Greuther Furth. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Jurgen Klopp gave 23 different Reds time on the pitch in the opening pre-season friendly and five days later, he has the opportunity to utilise the depth of his squad.

Greuther are the opposition, a 2.Bundesliga side Liverpool will meet for the very first time, and the match is being played behind closed doors.

Fans can still watch online, though, as the Reds play their final game in Germany before their next venture in Singapore follows later in the week.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The first game gets underway at 12pm (BST) – or 1pm in Furth, 7am in New York, 4am in Los Angeles, 9pm in Sydney, 3pm in Dubai and 2pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Greuther vs. Liverpool is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Greuther vs. Liverpool on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ second pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport News HD, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, LFCTV GO, Sport 4, VG+

