When it comes to Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future, talk has grown quiet of late. Although Wolves could change that if their need to replace Jose Sa comes to fruition.

The 24-year-old played only four times for the Reds last season and it is not a well-kept secret that he could step up to the number one role elsewhere.

Though there has yet to be any indication that Kelleher has asked to leave this summer, there has been plenty of interest from Premier League clubs.

Wolves are the latest, according to the Mail, as they face the prospect of losing Sa to Nottingham Forest, which would see them have to find a replacement.

Kelleher is valued in the region of £20 million and Liverpool will be confident of getting that as the minimum after seeing Burnley sign ‘keeper James Trafford from Man City for £19 million.

A move to Molineux would have to see a number of dominos fall but we have already seen how quickly things can move in the transfer window.

Liverpool would not only have to consider losing their No. 2 goalkeeper but also a homegrown player and with Jordan Henderson accepting terms to move to Saudi Arabia, there is a lot for the club to consider.

Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros can step into the homegrown spot that would be vacated by Kelleher, but they are far from a like-for-like swap.

Kelleher, who is currently back at the AXA Training Centre for pre-season, could well remain at Anfield next season, though, which Jurgen Klopp insisted would be the case back in May.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving,” Klopp said at the end of last season.

“It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.”