The month of August has arrived and that means Premier League action is back on the agenda, but Jurgen Klopp‘s squad still have two more friendlies to play.

July proved an interesting month, to say the least, for Liverpool, as both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were courted by Saudi Arabian clubs.

The team travelled to Germany for a training camp and the pursuit of Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia mounted – movement of some description at last!

Transfer talks have dominated all summer discussions and the Reds still have business to do, but they do not have long before the new Premier League season gets underway.

Here are all the key dates for the diary in August.

August 2 – Bayern

The first taste of action in August is the second and final friendly in Singapore, with Bayern Munich the opposition.

Kickoff is at 12.30pm (BST), 7.30pm local time.

The German champions start their season on the same weekend as the Reds and this ought to present the right level of competition for both sides.

A reunion with Sadio Mane was on the cards when this friendly was locked in, but he is set for a move of his own to Saudi Arabia.

August 7 – Darmstadt

Klopp’s squad are then back on home soil, but with Anfield not ready for spectators, Preston’s Deepdale will play host for the final pre-season fixture against Germany’s Darmstadt.

Kickoff is at 7pm (BST).

The Bundesliga side are the fourth German club Liverpool will face this summer and as the match comes just days before Liverpool’s league opener, there will be plenty to look out for.

August 13 – Chelsea (A)

The opening weekend of the new Premier League season, there’s no feeling quite like it.

First up is a trip to Stamford Bridge to meet a Chelsea side under new management – Mauricio Pochettino is now at the helm.

They have lost the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta, and added forward Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, plus Levi Colwill is back in their ranks.

August 19 – Bournemouth (H)

For the first time since May, Anfield awaits!

However, it will not be in front of a finished Anfield Road Stand after its opening was delayed, resulting in a reduced capacity.

It is far from ideal, but Klopp and Co. can still expect a raucous atmosphere to welcome them home – and a repeat of last season’s 9-0 against Bournemouth would not go amiss.

This will be Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai‘s first taste of having the Anfield crowd behind them rather than against them.

August 27 – Newcastle (A)

The month closes out with a trip to the north east, against a Newcastle side who will be aiming to continue their rise up the table after last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Eddie Howe’s side added midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan and Leicester‘s Harvey Barnes to their squad but will be expected to have added to their ranks further before Liverpool’s visit.

Let’s hope the same can be said for Klopp’s side!

September 1 – Transfer deadline day

Speaking of transfers, the end of the summer window looms not long after the trip to St James’ Park, and while we know this is not in August, it is a notable date to keep in mind.

Liverpool will be hoping they’re not in the business of needing to make late moves, or a desperate one as we saw last season.

The deadline is at 11pm.

Liverpool fixtures in August