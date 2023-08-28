Liverpool’s dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win at Newcastle was one for the ages, and the watching media lauded a hugely spirited three points.

The Reds may not have always been at their best, but late wins always feel better – and even more so after playing over an hour with 10 men!

The Reds came from 1-0 down and without Virgil van Dijk after his sending-off, but Darwin Nunez‘s dramatic brace turned the game on its head.

That’s seven points from a possible nine from a tough opening three league games this season, in what represents an excellent start.

Here’s the best of the media reaction from Liverpool’s victory.

This was a truly memorable win for the Reds…

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport lauded a battling victory at St James’ Park, as Liverpool stood tall against all odds:

“Liverpool’s win was a triumph for strength of character and stickability because they spent so much of this match outnumbered, out of sorts and clinging on before they suddenly clicked into gear and took the points. “The starting point must be goalkeeper Alisson, who produced that remarkable save from Almiron when Liverpool were 1-0 down, somehow turning his powerful shot on to the frame of the goal. All reality suggests even Jurgen Klopp‘s side would not have come back from that. “Liverpool shifted the emphasis of the game with the introduction of substitutes Diogo Jota and Nunez, positive moves in a very negative situation, suddenly giving them a threat when before it had been merely about survival.”

The Guardian‘s Louise Taylor hailed Klopp tactics on a tricky day for his side:

“Shortly before the last World Cup Gareth Southgate had the humility to admit that his “in-game management” still contained scope for improvement. “The England coach’s sole problem is that his side simply do not play sufficient games to allow him to make the sort of mid-match substitutions and tactical switches that set managers such as Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp apart from the crowd. “No matter; at least Southgate was at St James’ Park to study a Klopp masterclass in overcoming adversity to win against all odds. “After being swiftly reduced to 10 men following Virgil van Dijk’s early sending off and having fallen behind to Anthony Gordon’s fine opener, Klopp used his substitutes brilliantly and was rewarded by two late, gamechanging goals from Darwin Nunez. “The duel involving Newcastle’s Gordon and Liverpool’s sometimes inverted right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold always promised to prove an intriguing subplot but few onlookers can have expected it to provoke match-changing controversy quite so quickly.”

On Twitter, Paul Gorst felt that this could be a huge moment in Liverpool’s season:

Some character shown by Liverpool there, who played over two thirds of the game with a man less. Jota was excellent when he came on but it's Nunez with the headlines. Two chances, two goals. Feels like it could be a massive victory already. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) August 27, 2023

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch feels this was a win that Liverpool should bask in:

“It might only have brought them three Premier League points at a very early stage of the new season but make no mistake, this is a huge, huge win for Liverpool. “When Newcastle went a goal and a man up, they must surely have viewed it as a huge opportunity to underline that last season’s top-four finish was no fluke, and that they are ready to replace the Reds at the top table of English football in the long term. “What instead followed was a reminder that Jurgen Klopp is in fact looking to usher in another era of success at Anfield, and that a squad packed with players who have lifted every honour in the game know a thing or two about winning – certainly more than opponents who have simply finished fourth once. “Seven points from a first three games that featured trips to Newcastle and Chelsea is an excellent return and, combined with the nature of this win, has provided a foundation for a successful campaign.”

It was impossible not to focus on match-winner Nunez…

Ian Doyle of the Echo loved the passion in the Uruguayan’s celebrations, in what could be such a major contribution:

“Never mind the ecstatic Liverpool supporters celebrating high up in the St James’ Park stands. “The scream from Darwin Nunez as he slid in delight towards the travelling Kop could be heard all the way back on Merseyside after the frustrations of recent weeks came pouring out in the most dramatic, unforgettable, remarkable fashion. “With two swings of his right foot, the Uruguayan didn’t just provide lift-off for Liverpool’s season and earn them a victory they will do well to surpass whatever happens over the next nine months. “It may very well have kickstarted his Anfield career truly into life.”

Lynch was of a similar mindset, following one of the great cameo performances from a Liverpool player:

“There were signs of it during pre-season – and in fact during 2022/23 – but this was clearly the day that saw Nunez announce his arrival as an elite-level Premier League striker. “Nine touches, two shots, two goals – these are Erling Haaland-like numbers from a player who was so frequently compared to the prolific Norwegian upon his arrival. “Most encouragingly, he did not let his head dropped after wasting an early chance to dart in behind with a heavy touch that allowed Dan Burn to recover. “That mistake appeared to be a distant memory when the Uruguayan smashed home two copycat finishes in quick succession to claim the victory for the visitors. “As much as anything else, this mentality could be the difference between what was a so-so first season at Anfield and exploding into life this time around.”

Football stats guru Michael Reid outlined Nunez’s infuence with one fascinating fact on Twitter: