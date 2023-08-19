It should come as no surprise that Mohamed Salah enjoys a goal against Bournemouth, but can he kick off the home campaign with his ninth in as many games against the Cherries?

Liverpool have not lost in 12 Premier League games (seven wins, five draws) – the longest unbeaten run of any team in the division.

Their last loss came on April 1, at Man City.

At Anfield, the Reds and Bournemouth have met on nine occasions in all games, with the hosts winning eight and drawing the other.

Mo loves the Cherries

Mo Salah is the only player to score a league hat-trick against Bournemouth, doing so in 4-0 victory on the south coast in December 2018.

The No. 11 has scored in eight of Liverpool’s last nine league games at Anfield.

However, he did not score against Bournemouth last season, but he has eight goals from his eight appearances against the Cherries.

Should he or another Red score in this game, it will be the 350th scored at Anfield in the league under Jurgen Klopp.

Anfield to end the run of draws?

Liverpool have lost only one of last 42 home league games – 2-1 by Leeds in October 2022.

They have drawn the last three league games, including the final two matches of last season. Not since January 2008 have they drawn four in succession in the top-flight.

Last season, Liverpool failed to win half of their 20 league games against teams that finished in the bottom half of the table, drawing six and losing four.

Cherries’ new man with familiar last name

Last weekend, Bournemouth‘s new signing Justin Kluivert became only the fourth player to feature in make an appearance in each of Europe’s top five leagues – the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Only Florin Raducioiu, Christian Poulsen and Steven Jovetic have done the same.

Kluivert’s father, Patrick, played eight times against Liverpool during his career doing so while with Barcelona, Newcastle and PSV Eindhoven.

Man in the middle

Thomas Bramall is the referee for today’s match. He has never taken charge of Liverpool before. This will be his ninth career Premier League game.

Scorers so far this season

Liverpool: Diaz 1

Bournemouth: Solanke 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).