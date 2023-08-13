Jurgen Klopp has named his first Liverpool starting lineup of the season, with both of his new signings making full debuts away to Chelsea.

The Reds kick off their campaign with a trip to Stamford Bridge, under the cloud of their transfer battle with Chelsea over Moises Caicedo.

That should hopefully become a footnote on Sunday’s proceedings, however, with Klopp and his players looking to begin the season in style.

Alisson starts in goal in his sixth season with the club, behind a familiar back four that should become a back three in possession.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will take up his hybrid role at right-back, joining Ibrahima Konate, captain Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in defence.

In the absence of a specialist No. 6, Alexis Mac Allister will serve as deep-lying midfielder, joined by Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Gakpo required in midfield, Diogo Jota leads the line flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and the exciting Ben Doak are among those on the bench.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Silva, Colwill; James, Enzo, Gallagher, Chilwell; Chukwuemeka; Sterling, Jackson

Substitutes: Bergstrom, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Santos, Ugochukwu, Mudryk, Madueke, Burstow

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, McConnell, Jones, Elliott, Doak, Nunez