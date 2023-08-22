Steven Gerrard has rubbished reports that he could be set to sign Mason Greenwood for his Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Greenwood is set to be released by Man United after the club released a statement on Monday to confirm that their internal investigations into the 21-year-old’s conduct had ended.

The disgraced forward had domestic abuse charges against him dropped in February and is looking to integrate himself back into football away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood had been linked with a move to the Middle East to join Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but those rumours have been emphatically dismissed by the former Liverpool captain.

Gerrard quashed the reports on his Instagram account, posting a screenshot of a story in which the Saudi club were claimed to be “considering” a move for the striker and responding with the straightforward caption: “fake news.”

The Reds legend was appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq at the start of last month having been sacked by Aston Villa last October.

He joined Villa Park following a successful spell with Rangers in which he delivered the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21.

The Al-Ettifaq boss subsequently signed fellow ex-skipper Jordan Henderson for his new club as Liverpool’s former No. 14 ended his 12-year stay at Anfield.

It was a move that sparked controversy given the public support Henderson has shown for LGBTQ+ communities and the manner in which those communities are oppressed in Saudi Arabia.

Having escaped sentencing due to the withdrawal of key witnesses, Greenwood is looking for a new club after it was confirmed that he will leave the club at which he came through the academy.

It appears that the next step will not be taken at Al-Ettifaq, with Gerrard understandably distancing himself from the former England international.