Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has requested a move away from PSG just two years on from leaving Anfield on a free transfer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Roma after falling out of favour with the French champions in 2021/22.

Since his return to Paris, the club have made it clear to the midfielder that he isn’t part of the plans for the upcoming campaign.

L’Equipe have reported that Wijnaldum has asked PSG to terminate his deal, but that request is said to have been refused.

PSG are instead looking to recoup £6 million for the Dutch international, who is currently in the final year of his contract.

It comes after Wijnaldum was said to have been ostracised from PSG’s main group of players, joining the likes of Kylian Mbappe in the club’s ‘bomb squad’.

The Athletic reported earlier this month that Wijnaldum was one of the 15 players to have been placed in the “loft”, a French term for a ‘bomb squad’ that find themselves separated from the first team.

Mbappe has since been reintegrated into the side having turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal last month, but Wijnaldum remains on the hunt for a new club ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances across five seasons at Liverpool, picking up a healthy collection of medals including the 2018/19 Champions League and the 2019/20 Premier League.

The Dutchman came off the bench to net a quickfire brace in the historic 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019, a night which cemented his place in the club’s folklore.

Things haven’t quite panned out how he would have hoped since his Anfield departure, with the 32-year-old now looking for his next move with just 38 PSG appearances under his belt.