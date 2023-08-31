Liverpool look to be closing in on a fourth midfield signing this summer, but it looks as though it could go to the wire.

Gravenberch “ready” for move

As the clock ticks closer towards Friday’s transfer deadline, Ryan Gravenberch remains a Bayern Munich player for the time being.

News broke on Wednesday evening that the Reds were holding “talks” with the German champions over a deal to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

The Dutchman was absent from his side’s training session on Thursday as the two clubs continued to work towards a deal, although it is believed that “no total agreements” have been made.

Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg has indicated that Gravenberch is “ready to join Liverpool” but it appears we may be forced to wait until late in the day to see whether the deal gets done.

Plettenberg has also reported that Bayern have reached a “verbal agreement” to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham, which could pave the way for Gravenberch’s exit.

3 things today: Phillips loan and Andre update

Nat Phillips has completed his loan move to Celtic, but the defender could return in January if Liverpool feel he is needed

Liverpool are still looking to sign Andre in January, but there is “zero chance” of a move this week

Al-Ittihad are reportedly confident of talking Mohamed Salah into making a £150 million move, it would be nice if this could go away soon

Latest Liverpool FC news

Thiago remains absent from training as we continue to await his return from the hip injury which has kept him out since April

Also on the international front, Ibrahima Konate must be closer to full fitness than we feared as he is named in France’s squad for their upcoming fixtures

Premier League latest

Marc Cucurella is edging closer to a move to Man United as the clock ticks towards the transfer deadline (Independent)

Romelu Lukaku is off on another loan spell to Italy as he joins Roma for the season, Chelsea will be delighted with the value they’ve got for £97.5 million! (Sky Sports)

Speaking of loans, Brighton are set to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona on a 12-month deal, who saw that one coming? (BBC)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Take a look at this clip as young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga denies both Virgil van Dijk and Salah in training, Mo isn’t happy!

You can see if Aberdeen join us in Friday’s Europa League group stage draw as they take on BK Hacken in the second leg of their qualifying round.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm (BST) and you can catch all the action on BBC Scotland and BBC iPLayer.