LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Nat Phillips completes Liverpool loan exit – but only short-term deal

Nat Phillips has signed a four-month loan deal with Celtic, becoming the latest player to leave Liverpool on a temporary basis.

The defender has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs this summer, having played no part in any of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies.

He has joined the Scottish champions on a short-term deal, and will be keen to earn himself regular football having featured just five times for the Reds last season.

Phillips’ loan will then be re-assessed in January, suggesting he could be brought back to Liverpool if centre-back injuries persist.

Ex-Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was appointed for a second spell as Celtic manager earlier this year and he has enlisted the help of his former club to bolster his defensive options in Glasgow.

It comes after injury to Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh, with Rodgers recently admitting he was “light on” centre-backs.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 13, 2022: Leicester City's manager Brendan Rodgers during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Phillips’ debut could even come against Rangers on Sunday, though he has not long returned to training himself.

A permanent move away from Anfield had been considered a possibility for Phillips this summer, with Leeds among the clubs said to have been interested in signing the centre-back.

Another Championship side, Middlesborough, had also entered the frame as they explored the possibility of a loan deal.

Phillips has previously taken in loan spells with Stuttgart and Bournemouth since joining the Reds from Bolton’s youth ranks in 2016.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Manchester City's Erling Haaland (L) can't get past Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This move could raise eyebrows among Liverpool supporters given the current shortage of defensive cover and the fact that the current centre-backs are no stranger to injuries.

Ibrahima Konate is currently sidelined while Virgil van Dijk has received a suspension following his red card against Newcastle.

Jarell Quansah has emerged as a contender for senior minutes this season having impressed over the summer and making his first-team debut in the 2-1 away win at Newcastle.

The likes of Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg, Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams are also spending the campaign out on loan.

Good luck, Nat!

