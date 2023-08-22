Tuesday’s roundup of news from planet Liverpool includes hefty demands for one midfielder, some positive fitness news and some less positive refereeing news.

“Immense” Kone offer needed

It would take an “immense” bid for Borussia Monchengladbach to allow Manu Kone to leave this summer should Liverpool choose to revisit their interest.

The Reds were strongly linked to the Frenchman at the beginning of the summer before an injury setback at the U21 Euros caused those rumours to subside.

Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus has refused to rule out letting the 22-year-old leave in the current window but insists it would take a significant offer for the club to do so.

It was reported earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp is not looking to add a further No. 6 specialist to accompany the arrival of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce indicated that Liverpool are instead looking to buy a ‘multi-functional’ midfielder, with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch touted as an option.

Kone is typically regarded as a holding midfielder but, quite frankly, nothing would come as a surprise in the coming weeks!

3 things today: Double injury relief and Andre ‘bid’ rejected

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz put fans’ minds at rest as they were both pictured in the squad’s latest training session

Reports in Brazil claim Liverpool have had a £25 million bid for Andre rejected by Fluminense

Joel Matip admits he must “adapt” to the Reds’ new system as he bids to regain his place in the side this season

Latest Liverpool FC news

The linesman who elbowed Andy Robertson against Arsenal last season has been appointed as assistant VAR for Liverpool’s second game in a row

Marcelo Pitaluga has revealed he is open to a loan move as he plans the next steps in his young career

Links to Johan Bakayoko have been dismissed as “total madness”, but given our attacking options we’re sure you knew that already!

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this clip from our brand-new ‘Live at 5’ show with The Late Challenge podcast where Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts discuss the manager’s angry response to his song against Bournemouth.

Rangers are in Champions League qualifying action at home to PSV this evening with full coverage on TNT Sports 1 from 8pm (BST).

Their biggest-ever defeat at Ibrox came last time they were in the competition, any guesses for who inflicted that one?