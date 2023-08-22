★ PREMIUM
Kone demands, fitness boosts & Andre ‘bid’ rejected – Latest LFC News

Tuesday’s roundup of news from planet Liverpool includes hefty demands for one midfielder, some positive fitness news and some less positive refereeing news.

 

“Immense” Kone offer needed

It would take an “immense” bid for Borussia Monchengladbach to allow Manu Kone to leave this summer should Liverpool choose to revisit their interest.

The Reds were strongly linked to the Frenchman at the beginning of the summer before an injury setback at the U21 Euros caused those rumours to subside.

Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus has refused to rule out letting the 22-year-old leave in the current window but insists it would take a significant offer for the club to do so.

It was reported earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp is not looking to add a further No. 6 specialist to accompany the arrival of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce indicated that Liverpool are instead looking to buy a ‘multi-functional’ midfielder, with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch touted as an option.

Kone is typically regarded as a holding midfielder but, quite frankly, nothing would come as a surprise in the coming weeks!

 

3 things today: Double injury relief and Andre ‘bid’ rejected

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 19, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold goes off with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Reports in Brazil claim Liverpool have had a £25 million bid for Andre rejected by Fluminense
  • Joel Matip admits he must “adapt” to the Reds’ new system as he bids to regain his place in the side this season

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday April 9, 2023.

  • Marcelo Pitaluga has revealed he is open to a loan move as he plans the next steps in his young career

  • Links to Johan Bakayoko have been dismissed as “total madness”, but given our attacking options we’re sure you knew that already!

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out this clip from our brand-new ‘Live at 5’ show with The Late Challenge podcast where Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts discuss the manager’s angry response to his song against Bournemouth.

Rangers are in Champions League qualifying action at home to PSV this evening with full coverage on TNT Sports 1 from 8pm (BST).

Their biggest-ever defeat at Ibrox came last time they were in the competition, any guesses for who inflicted that one?

