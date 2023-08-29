★ PREMIUM
Late midfielder links & Gomez Premier League interest – Latest LFC News

Tuesday was littered with links to midfielders, but Liverpool need to get a move on if they are to get any business done before the deadline.

 

Liverpool ‘still want’ Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure still appears to be on the Reds’ radar, but time is running out for any more additions to be made.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has indicated that there is “still interest” in Doucoure from a Liverpool perspective, but the potential cost of a deal remains a sticking point.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was touted as a potential Fabinho replacement last month, with more recent reports suggesting that the club are “stepping up” their attempts to bring in the 23-year-old.

He has previously been valued at around £70 million, although Delaney himself has more recently claimed that the Mali international could be available for less than £60 million.

 

More midfielders

SINGAPORE - Wednesday, August 2, 2023: Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and FC Bayern Munich FC at the Singapore National Stadium. Bayern won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • German sources anticipate a late push from Liverpool to sign Ryan Gravenberch, with the midfielder said to be “unhappy” at Bayern Munich
  • Exequiel Palacios is said to have caught Liverpool’s “attention” but Bayer Leverkusen insist the midfielder is not for sale this summer
  • Wilfried Ndidi has been identified as a potential Doucoure alternative due to the price Crystal Palace are likely to demand

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

PRESTON, ENGLAND - Monday, August 7, 2023: Liverpool's Joe Gomez beofre during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool Women are set to sign the World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa in a move that would significantly bolster the attack

  • Nat Phillips could be set for a loan move away from Anfield at the end of a summer filled with links to a permanent switch

 

What else is happening?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 30, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Everton have finally signed a striker as Beto arrives from Udinese, let’s hope this one doesn’t work out either! (BBC)

  • Matheus Nunes is refusing to train for Wolves in a bid to force through a move to Man City, sounds like we’ve avoided a bad egg! (Guardian)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Gareth and Paul were back for the second episode of ‘Live at 5’ and there was one man who simply had to be discussed.

Leeds travel to Salford this evening in what promises to be a spicy League Cup tie.

You can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm (BST) and don’t forget to look out for our opponents in the third-round draw on Wednesday night!

