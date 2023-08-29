Tuesday was littered with links to midfielders, but Liverpool need to get a move on if they are to get any business done before the deadline.

Liverpool ‘still want’ Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure still appears to be on the Reds’ radar, but time is running out for any more additions to be made.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has indicated that there is “still interest” in Doucoure from a Liverpool perspective, but the potential cost of a deal remains a sticking point.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was touted as a potential Fabinho replacement last month, with more recent reports suggesting that the club are “stepping up” their attempts to bring in the 23-year-old.

He has previously been valued at around £70 million, although Delaney himself has more recently claimed that the Mali international could be available for less than £60 million.

More midfielders

German sources anticipate a late push from Liverpool to sign Ryan Gravenberch, with the midfielder said to be “unhappy” at Bayern Munich

Exequiel Palacios is said to have caught Liverpool’s “attention” but Bayer Leverkusen insist the midfielder is not for sale this summer

Wilfried Ndidi has been identified as a potential Doucoure alternative due to the price Crystal Palace are likely to demand

Latest Liverpool FC news

West Ham are said to be “discussing” the prospect of signing Joe Gomez, who has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia

Liverpool Women are set to sign the World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa in a move that would significantly bolster the attack

Nat Phillips could be set for a loan move away from Anfield at the end of a summer filled with links to a permanent switch

What else is happening?

Man United have made approached Tottenham for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Does that give us a free run at Gravenberch, perhaps? (Sky Sports)

Everton have finally signed a striker as Beto arrives from Udinese, let’s hope this one doesn’t work out either! (BBC)

Matheus Nunes is refusing to train for Wolves in a bid to force through a move to Man City, sounds like we’ve avoided a bad egg! (Guardian)

Video of the day and match of the night

