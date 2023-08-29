Liverpool Women to sign World Cup Golden Boot winner

Liverpool Women are to reportedly set to add the Women’s World Cup Golden Boot winner, Hinata Miyazawa, to their squad in a significant boost to their attacking prowess.

The Reds consolidated their place in the WSL with a seventh-place finish last season, a position that manager Matt Beard is looking to build on this coming campaign.

Six new players have already been added to the squad this summer and a seventh looms, according to reports in Japan.

Nikkan Sports report Miyazawa is on her way to Liverpool, with the midfielder eager to use the momentum from the World Cup for the next step in her career.

Miyazawa represented Japan in all five of their World Cup matches this summer – starting four – and scored five goals before being knocked out in the quarter-finals.

? 5 games

? 5 games

? 5 goals 23-year-old Hinata Miyazawa is the youngest player to win the Women's World Cup Golden Boot since 2007. That year, it was a 21-year-old called Marta – you might know the name.

The tally earned Miyazawa the competition’s Golden Boot award and that firepower will be welcomed at Liverpool after finishing the last league season with 24 goals, the fourth fewest of the 12 clubs.

Speaking to Nikkan Sports before she left Tokyo airport, Miyazawa said: “For me, this is the first step, so I want to go where I can grow. I want to be able to focus on that.

“I want to become a player who is loved and supported by many people. I want to become a world-famous player.”

There will be a familiar face at Liverpool for Miyazawa, with fellow compatriot Fuka Nagano having already settled in nicely since joining the club in January.

Beard’s side have also been linked with Roma forward Sophie Roman Haug, though they have added two new forwards this summer, Natasha Flint and Mia Enderby.

Change is afoot for Liverpool Women on the pitch but off it too, as work continues to turn Melwood into their new training ground, which is due to be complete in the coming months.

It is positive steps forward for the Reds, who continued their pre-season preparations on Monday with a penalty shootout defeat to PSG in the semi-final of the AMOS Women’s French Cup.

They kick off their league season on October 1 against Arsenal at the Emirates.