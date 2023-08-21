It was a fruitful weekend for one of Liverpool’s loanees, while another saw his side rescue a point following his error.

Adam Lewis notched a goal and an assist for Newport County as his side sealed a 3-0 victory over Forest Green.

Newport took the lead after 13 seconds when Will Evans opened the scoring, with Lewis providing a long-range assist for Evans to make it a brace inside just 25 minutes.

The left-back capped a satisfying afternoon by converting from the penalty spot late on to wrap up all three points for his team.

Elsewhere, Harvey Davies put a further 90 minutes into the books as his Crewe side earned a dramatic late point in a 2-2 draw with Walsall.

The goalkeeper was at fault for the opener as he was caught off his line and could only palm a lobbed shot into the path of Freddie Draper to score in the opening minute.

A last-gasp equaliser from Jack Powell secured a point for the hosts, who have won just one of their first four league games.

Fabio Carvalho was once again restricted to a cameo appearance for RB Leipzig as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Carvalho is yet to start for the German side, having come off the bench in last weekend’s DFL Supercup win over Bayern Munich.

Also in Germany, Sepp van den Berg continued his recovery from injury with a substitute appearance as Mainz suffered a 4-1 defeat to Union Berlin.

James Balagizi came on for Wigan in their 4-0 thrashing of rivals Bolton, while Dominic Corness was involved from the start in Yverdon’s 9-0 win over Haute Gruyere.

Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams both remain injured, with ex-Red Leighton Clarkson scoring the winner for Williams’ Aberdeen side in their 2-1 victory over Stirling Albion.

Anderson Arroyo was involved for the entirety of FC Andorra’s 3-2 win over FC Cartagena, while Luke Hewitson made his debut in Stalybridge Celtic’s 3-2 defeat to Runcorn Linnets.

Liverpool Loanee Roundup

• Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) – 6 minutes vs. Bayer Leverkusen

• James Balagizi (Wigan) – 10 minutes vs. Bolton

• Harvey Davies (Crewe) – 90 minutes vs. Walsall

• Adam Lewis (Newport) – 90 minutes vs. Forest Green

• Dominic Corness (Yverdon) – 90 minutes vs. Haute Gruyere

• Anderson Arroyo (FC Andorra) – 90 minutes vs. FC Cartagena

• Sepp van den Berg (Mainz) – 30 minutes vs. Union Berlin

• Luke Hewitson (Stalybridge Celtic) – 90 minutes vs. Runcorn Linnets

Not in action: Owen Beck

Unused: Jakub Ojrzynski

Injured: Calvin Ramsay, Rhys Williams