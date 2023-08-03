The Fika festival returned this summer and two Liverpool legends treated fans to a surprise appearance.

The annual festival celebrating local businesses returned bigger and better this year.

Sponsored by VistaPrint, who also run the Anfield Small Business of the Match initiative, the day is to designed to bring the community together.

Held at Mosspits Lane Primary School in Wavertree, John Barnes and Jason McAteer attended on behalf of Liverpool FC to peruse the market stalls that showcased some of Merseyside’s small businesses.

McAteer grew up just over the water in Birkenhead, so knows the strong sense of community that brought over 2,000 people to the Fika Festival this summer.

He said: “I think it’s very important that local events are well attended and supported, not just by the local community, but also bigger businesses that can spread awareness with their various platforms.

“It’s great what VistaPrint have done in sponsoring the event.”

Of course, football is never far away from the thoughts of Liverpudlians, and McAteer added that he’s “really looking forward to the new season.”

He continued: “Over the years, the manager has recruited exceptionally well and, although some new signings have taken longer to settle, not many haven’t worked out.

“For me, (Alexis) Mac Allister at the price he was signed for could be one of the signings of the season.”

As part of the Small Business of the Match initiative, the company selected for each Anfield match will see their brand alongside global giants on the advertising boards around the pitch.

Anfield’s capacity is set to rise to 61,000 with the completion of the redeveloped Anfield Road stand, meaning 7,000 more sets of eyes will be looking pitch-side.

On the expansion, Mc Ateer said: “Liverpool’s fan base is one of the biggest in the world and, using the ground by improving and developing to give more supporters access, is a great way of generating revenue to invest in other areas of the club.

“Although the ground has changed, they have done a great job of keeping Anfield’s history and I feel and that’s a good thing.”

Small business owners have been applying to take part in this season’s Small Business of the Match initiative, run by VistaPrint, and the winners will be announced soon.