The Premier League have now confirmed the dates for Liverpool’s three fixtures in October, with two of them moved due to Europa League involvement.

We already knew that games against Brighton and Nottingham Forest would be moved once you take into account for the Europa League games.

The other fixture is the small matter of the Merseyside derby, which will now take place on Saturday, 21 October. That match was due to be the first one with Anfield’s new 61,000 capacity in full use, but that now seems unlikely after the building contractor entered into administration.

The bad news there is that it’s an early kick off, 12.30pm, immediately after the international break – not a slot Liverpool traditionally do well in.

The two other fixtures are moved to Sundays, with the trip to Brighton (October 8) a 2pm kick off, and the visit of Nottingham Forest (October 29) a 2pm kick off at Anfield.

Only three Premier League games in October – but two Europa League fixtures and a potential League Cup fourth round tie will round off the month.