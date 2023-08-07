Hours after reports emerged linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, the player’s vocal agent has dismissed speculation.

Claims in the Middle East, via Al-Riyadiah, saw Salah touted with a switch to join Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, in a deal worth £155 million.

The Egyptian, it was reported, would be paid that fee in wages over two years, while Liverpool would be offered £60 million to sign him.

It was an inevitable story, from a supposedly reliable source, but there was always skepticism around claims Salah would leave the Premier League.

As is often the case when his client is linked with a move elsewhere, agent Ramy Abbas Issa has used Twitter to respond.

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” he wrote on Monday morning.

“Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Salah was widely linked with a move away from Liverpool in 2022, only to finally put pen to paper on a contract extension until 2025.

That deal made the 31-year-old the club’s record earner, at £350,000 a week, and was followed up by a third successive campaign in which he scored 30 or more goals.

It stands to reason that there would be interest in Salah from clubs in Saudi Arabia, particularly given his global appeal as an Arabic footballer.

But the player’s ambition separates him from the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who made the surprise decision to follow the money to the Saudi Pro League.

Jurgen Klopp can, as expected, build around his No. 11 again this summer – with Salah the only forward currently guaranteed a starting spot.