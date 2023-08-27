A 10-man Liverpool won 2-1 away to Newcastle in dramatic circumstances on Sunday afternoon, with Darwin Nunez the two-goal hero.

The Reds faced a tough test at St James’ Park, and what promised to be a great game turned into one of their most famous away victories in the Premier League era.

Anthony Gordon capitalised on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to open the scoring, before Virgil van Dijk was sent off in controversial fashion after less than half an hour.

Substitute Nunez equalised late on, firing home superbly, and he stunned the home fans with another wonderful finish deep into stoppage time.

These Liverpool fans took to Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section to provide their joyous thoughts after the game.

There was unbridled happiness at the final whistle…

One of *the* great wins. Sensational to overcome the bullshit of that game and win it! #LFC League wins rarely feel this good unless the title is on the line. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) August 27, 2023

Important not to get carried away but that is the greatest win in our history. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) August 27, 2023

Honestly this is me right now, I’m so exhausted after that… pic.twitter.com/l9ywTFFJCx — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) August 27, 2023

90 out of 270 mins with ten men. Seven points. Tell me this side is quitting on each other or Klopp. Tell me they see the lack of desire in the market as a lack of ambition from the market. Tell me that. I want to laugh. — Justin Wells (@RollsonShabbos) August 27, 2023

“What a fight of a game. Fantastic”

– Chris Limb on Facebook

“WOW I love this game!”

– Vlad Bris in the This Is Anfield comments

People writing Klopp obituaries. All the changes were perfect — Akki (@Akki_GymGuy) August 27, 2023

Better than Istanbul. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) August 27, 2023

Ye yes yes yes. Mentality monsters. Incredible result huge 3 points — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 27, 2023

What a mental result. We were garbage. Utter garbage. We deserved to lose. Should have been a couple of goals down. Klopp engaged the chaos option. And Darwin won us the game. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) August 27, 2023

There was so much love for Nunez after his star turn…

That is Darwin's moment. That's what he's needed for the last year. His Bobby vs Arsenal moment in Jan 2016. I've been all in on Gakpo off the back of the last few months of last season, but you can't drop Nunez now. Let him build the confidence from that. ??? — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) August 27, 2023

I wanted Darwin to start vs Chelsea and Bournemouth. I thought Gakpo was the right decision to start away vs Newcastle and Darwin off the bench would be dangerous. Darwin HAS to start vs Villa. — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 27, 2023

“What a win!!! Battled, Nunez has to start games……surely!!”

– Chris Hill on Facebook

“Nunez what a man. Said pre kick off he needs to earn his spot and he well and truly earned it now.”

– Mr Diini in the This Is Anfield comments

Darwin Núñez might not be the best option for Liverpool whilst dominating possession and playing against a low-block. Gakpo, for example, is quicker in his turns and better in tight spaces for that. But when trying to play in behind and when going for counters – he's lethal. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 27, 2023

HERO. OUR SAVIOUR. START HIM EVERY GAME. pic.twitter.com/oehEQRMGOn — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, there was much focus on the officials once again, too…

Same referee at Anfield late last season. Gave a yellow for this. Sends off van Dijk for an innocuous foul that was technically last man, but where it's an honest attempt at the ball. Probably same VAR. Same old story. (And yellow for Trent early on was bonkers too.) #LFC pic.twitter.com/gmAEb774on — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) August 27, 2023

Honestly, football was much, much more fun when referees didn’t dominate about 90% of conversation during and after games. They are a disgrace and this season has been shambolic so far, to put it kindly. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) August 27, 2023

3 games into the season & we’ve been given 2 red cards for these ‘fouls’ I am genuinely in shock, the referees hate Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool and they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/uZneXpsI1M — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) August 27, 2023

The games gone folks!!!Referees has I’ve said before can use 50/50 decisions to suit them!if I’m still playing and VD does that tackle on me I wouldn’t expect a yellow never mind a red?Corrupt comes to mind ? — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) August 27, 2023

Game after game after game, the referees and these new rules are killing this sport. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 27, 2023

Knew the referees would get revenge on us for embarrassing their mates with the rescinded red. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) August 27, 2023