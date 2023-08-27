★ PREMIUM
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Liverpool's two-goal hero Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Nunez “has to start” – Liverpool fans all say similar after “mental” win

A 10-man Liverpool won 2-1 away to Newcastle in dramatic circumstances on Sunday afternoon, with Darwin Nunez the two-goal hero.

The Reds faced a tough test at St James’ Park, and what promised to be a great game turned into one of their most famous away victories in the Premier League era.

Anthony Gordon capitalised on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to open the scoring, before Virgil van Dijk was sent off in controversial fashion after less than half an hour.

Substitute Nunez equalised late on, firing home superbly, and he stunned the home fans with another wonderful finish deep into stoppage time.

These Liverpool fans took to Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section to provide their joyous thoughts after the game.

 

There was unbridled happiness at the final whistle…

“What a fight of a game. Fantastic”

Chris Limb on Facebook

“WOW I love this game!”

Vlad Bris in the This Is Anfield comments

 

There was so much love for Nunez after his star turn…

“What a win!!! Battled, Nunez has to start games……surely!!”

Chris Hill on Facebook

“Nunez what a man. Said pre kick off he needs to earn his spot and he well and truly earned it now.”

Mr Diini in the This Is Anfield comments

 

Unsurprisingly, there was much focus on the officials once again, too…

