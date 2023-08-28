With chaos reigning in Liverpool’s unlikely comeback against Newcastle, we picked out five of the things you may have missed.

Who saw that coming? With 20 minutes to go, it seemed unlikely Liverpool would even get a point. To come away with all three points in this fashion was something Jurgen Klopp claimed he had never witnessed in his managerial career.

With all the drama in the match, you may have missed bits. We’ve put those moments together, for you!

Tindall gesture backfires

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall shushed Jurgen Klopp after Virgil van Dijk's red card ? Klopp and Liverpool had the last laugh after Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time winner ?#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/2wWD22QNEj — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 28, 2023

There are a couple of aspects to this story. After Virgil van Dijk was sent off, Newcastle‘s assistant manager, Jason Tindall, was pictured ‘shushing’ Klopp.

Well, that backfired. The unreserved coach was made to look silly come full time after Darwin Nunez‘s double had swung the game.

There is a photo online that depicts Klopp imitating Tindall and ‘shushing’ him back. This is a fake, unfortunately, and was made by a Liverpool supporter online. The Telegraph didn’t realise, though!

Nunez’s cheeky wind-up

There was a lot of love for Nunez on Sunday, but not from the Newcastle end!

With the travelling Reds tucked away at the top of the stand, Liverpool’s No. 9 was left to celebrate his winner in front of some stunned Newcastle fans.

Some of the home crowd quickly overcame their shock and directed their ire at the striker, prompting Nunez to reply with a cheeky wink and smile. Yes, Darwin.

Van Dijk may have talked himself into trouble

After fouling Alexander Isak just outside the box, Virgil van Dijk was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

He was shocked by the decision and couldn’t hold back his disappointment, firstly by directing his frustration at referee John Brooks, then fourth official Craig Pawson.

What should be a one-match ban, could be extended by a further game if he is deemed to have abused the officials.

Virgil was all smiles after the game, though

With Nunez’s brace having secured three points, Van Dijk was a relieved man.

After the match, the Dutchman was waiting in the tunnel to congratulate his teammates, sharing particularly strong embraces with Nunez and Klopp.

He will have to watch from the stands as Liverpool play Aston Villa at Anfield next weekend.

“Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!”

Sunday saw one of Alisson‘s greatest performances in a Liverpool shirt but his mind was on a teammate after full time.

When asked for one word to sum up the Reds’ win, Alisson gave three: “Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!”

To paraphrase a famous Merseyside band, ‘Nunez is all you need’.