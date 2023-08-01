Fabinho has called time on an exceptional five-year stay at Anfield and fans have naturally had plenty to say on both his Liverpool career and his departure.

The Brazilian’s £40 million move to Al-Ittihad was confirmed on Monday evening to end what became a fairly long-drawn-out process.

News came over a fortnight ago that he had been left out of the pre-season trip to Germany amid an approach from the Saudi club, but confirmation took longer than many imagined it would.

He became a popular figure among supporters during his time at Liverpool, playing a crucial part in the most successful period of the club’s modern history.

The fans he will leave behind have spoken with admiration about his achievements over the past half-decade, with one particular night being singled out for extra appreciation.

Let’s take a look at how supporters have reacted to the news of Fabinho‘s departure.

Fans made it clear how much they appreciated Fabinho…

Incredible impact from day one and was a huge part of the teams success in his time at the club. Wish you all the best @_fabinhotavares ??? https://t.co/pytZKzXcQB — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) July 31, 2023

Fabinho arrived under the radar but went on to contribute so much during such a successful time at the club ?

I will always remember the moment he scored the opener in the win against City at Anfield, the year Liverpool won the league???#GetIn #Beauty #Fabinho #liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/5ejJQAgLKU — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) July 31, 2023

Van Dijk & Alisson are often hailed as the final pieces of the Liverpool jigsaw but Fabinho is unquestionably on par. Signed just hours after the defeat in Kyiv, he came, initially struggled, later won absolutely everything & established himself as the best in Europe. Top class. https://t.co/fpJEkok0LA — Keifer MacDonald (@keifermacd) July 31, 2023

A truly transformative player of the Klopp era. A vital cog and a joy to watch his progress into, for a period, the best central defensive midfielder in the world bar none. https://t.co/D5rpt1Cd1E — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) July 31, 2023

A genuinely great midfielder. Vital to everything over the past 5 years. Casually became the best CB in the league for 5 months while Virgil was injured as well. A shame to see him go, but the timing is right. Best of luck Flaco. — Dave Hendrick (@MrTwoFooted) July 31, 2023

Fabinho leaves way too soon IMO, only 29 – way too young for a retirement league. A seminal player for Liverpool. Could have seen him staying for the foreseeable and potentially even shifting to centre-back later in his career. But £40m is a ridiculous offer to turn down. pic.twitter.com/ZYldlG1zRs — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 31, 2023

“5yrs of his best years, recouped the money we spent on him and definitely a player in decline. But a player who contributed massively to our recent success. Thanks Fab, wishing you all the best.” – Squeaks in the comments.

Fabinho was huge for Liverpool. Alisson, Virgil, Fabinho & Firmino were the spine a Champions League & Premier League winning team was built around. For a while, he was the best DM in the world for me – replacing him quickly is a must. Obrigado, Flaco ?? #LFC — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) July 31, 2023

Fabinho arrived, completely revolutionised the team and won everything there is to win in a Liverpool shirt. Blips last season don’t change the story – a superb player & journey. The best DM in the world for a while there & a pleasure to have watched him in red. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) July 31, 2023

Fabinho's last season aside, he's the best defensive midfielder I've seen in Liverpool alonside Xabi Alonso. At his best, Liverpool could push seven players forward and Fabinho would handle the balance on his own. Tackles, aerials, killing counters. Mix of elegance and fighter. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 31, 2023

“One of the best out there in his position. So sad he is leaving.”

– Fabricia Ramona in the comments.

Fabinho might be the best defensive midfielder I’ve seen at Liverpool in my lifetime but what sticks out most is when he peculiarly stepped up as a goalscorer in the absence of Salah at the beginning 2022 and when on a short run of finding the net — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 31, 2023

We signed Fabinho and went on to win everything. pic.twitter.com/Kbnme7j1Uv — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) July 31, 2023

And there was a lot of love for that performance vs. Barca…

Peak Fabinho was an absolute phenomenon. That performance in the 4-0 vs Barca at Anfield, carrying a yellow for most of the game, was pretty much the perfect DM display. Just a shame his legs couldn't maintain those levels for a few more years. A bona fide Liverpool legend. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 31, 2023

Fabinho performance to help stop Messi & Suárez at Anfield with so much space left behind a super aggressive high press. Will go down in folklore as one of the greatest ever Champions League performances from a defensive midfielder. Those telescopic legs were everywhere. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) July 31, 2023

The greatest tackle I’ve ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/6TXoNaHaji — Samuel (@SamueILFC) July 31, 2023

“What a player and what a great person to have at the club. He should never forget that semifinal at Anfield, he was absolutely everywhere, easily one of the best players in that incredible performance but understated as usual. We’ll miss you too Fab!” – Jacob in the comments.

Fabinho vs Barca that night. Touches ?? 63 Ground duels (won) ?? 11(6) Aerial duels (won) ?? 2(1) Was fouled ?? 3 Clearances ?? 1 Interceptions ?? 1 Tackles ?? 4 Dribbled past ?? 2 Man all over the place, the octopus, the lighthouse! https://t.co/f60NdjAwZz pic.twitter.com/9oDKYRlNLT — Fåb (@redfxb) July 31, 2023

Fabinho’s emotion in this video hits me everytime I watch it, and when you realise it was after one of the best DM performances in CL history it means so much more, thank you flaco pic.twitter.com/hU8ZTZhyb0 — A????? (@Akzyy) July 31, 2023

The messages emphasise the high regard in which he is held among the fanbase and it is clear that he will leave with the best wishes of everybody connected to the club.

The overall feeling is that now was perhaps the right time to cash in on a player who has contributed so much in a Liverpool shirt, will the Reds facing a huge transition in the midfield this summer.

He will take Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup medals with him to his next chapter, not a bad collection!

Thanks for the memories, Fab!