★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's (L-R) Roberto Firmino, goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' celebrate with the trophy after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Obrigado, Flaco” – Fans hail Fabinho who “went on to win everything” at LFC

Fabinho has called time on an exceptional five-year stay at Anfield and fans have naturally had plenty to say on both his Liverpool career and his departure.

The Brazilian’s £40 million move to Al-Ittihad was confirmed on Monday evening to end what became a fairly long-drawn-out process.

News came over a fortnight ago that he had been left out of the pre-season trip to Germany amid an approach from the Saudi club, but confirmation took longer than many imagined it would.

He became a popular figure among supporters during his time at Liverpool, playing a crucial part in the most successful period of the club’s modern history.

The fans he will leave behind have spoken with admiration about his achievements over the past half-decade, with one particular night being singled out for extra appreciation.

Let’s take a look at how supporters have reacted to the news of Fabinho‘s departure.

 

Fans made it clear how much they appreciated Fabinho…

“5yrs of his best years, recouped the money we spent on him and definitely a player in decline.

But a player who contributed massively to our recent success. Thanks Fab, wishing you all the best.”

Squeaks in the comments.

“One of the best out there in his position. So sad he is leaving.”

Fabricia Ramona in the comments.

 

And there was a lot of love for that performance vs. Barca…

“What a player and what a great person to have at the club. He should never forget that semifinal at Anfield, he was absolutely everywhere, easily one of the best players in that incredible performance but understated as usual. We’ll miss you too Fab!”

Jacob in the comments.

The messages emphasise the high regard in which he is held among the fanbase and it is clear that he will leave with the best wishes of everybody connected to the club.

The overall feeling is that now was perhaps the right time to cash in on a player who has contributed so much in a Liverpool shirt, will the Reds facing a huge transition in the midfield this summer.

He will take Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup medals with him to his next chapter, not a bad collection!

Thanks for the memories, Fab!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks