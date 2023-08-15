Paul Tierney, the official involved in a controversial clash with Jurgen Klopp last season, will be VAR for Liverpool’s meeting with Bournemouth.

It is the first time Tierney has been appointed for a Liverpool game since the flareup between him and Klopp that saw the manager handed a two-match ban.

Klopp watched last season’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa from the stands as a result, while the suspended half of his ban will kick in if he is charged again this season.

The sanctions came after Klopp asked “what this man has against us” following a series of baffling decisions in Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Tottenham in April.

Tierney was backed by the PGMOL and later received an apology from the Liverpool manager for suggesting he held a bias against the Reds.

He was, however, kept away from Liverpool fixtures for the remainder of the campaign and was not involved in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

But the Premier League have now confirmed that Tierney will operate as VAR for the visit of Bournemouth this Saturday.

Tierney will be assisted by Constantine Hatzidakis, the official who elbowed Andy Robertson at half-time of the 2-2 draw with Arsenal on April 9.

Referee at Anfield will be Thomas Bramall, who has never been given the whistle for a Liverpool first-team game having been promoted to the Premier League last season.

Anthony Taylor, who refereed the draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend, will be fourth official while Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan are assistant referees.

Though Tierney’s involvement will not be viewed as an issue by Liverpool, it remains a point of contention among supporters given his history with the club.