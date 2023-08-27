★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s last 14 goalscorers vs. Newcastle?

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is a fixture that has consistently thrown up plenty of goals. Can you name the Reds’ last 14 scorers against the Toon?

There have been some memorable encounters between the two teams over the years, with Liverpool winning 49% of those.

It has always been a fixture for the neutral to enjoy, but leaves both sets of supporters biting their nails as the players do battle.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against the Magpies but this the strongest Newcastle setup in years.

Here, we want to see if you can name Liverpool’s last 14 scorers vs. Newcastle, dating back to Boxing Day, 2018.

There are six minutes on the clock and some hints to help along the way.

Good luck!

6 minutes, 14 different Reds…GO!

More quizzes to try!

  • Name Liverpool’s 6 Premier League No. 8s before Szoboszlai
  • Name every club Ian Rush scored record 346 Liverpool goals against!
  • Can you name every Liverpool player to feature in 2022 pre-season?
  • Name the 33 Liverpool players signed by Brendan Rodgers

    •  

    More from This Is Anfield

    Fan Comments

    LFC News

    Opinion & Analysis

    Editor's Picks

    © Copyright This Is Anfield 2023