QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s last 14 goalscorers vs. Newcastle?

Liverpool vs. Newcastle is a fixture that has consistently thrown up plenty of goals. Can you name the Reds’ last 14 scorers against the Toon?

There have been some memorable encounters between the two teams over the years, with Liverpool winning 49% of those.

It has always been a fixture for the neutral to enjoy, but leaves both sets of supporters biting their nails as the players do battle.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against the Magpies but this the strongest Newcastle setup in years.

Here, we want to see if you can name Liverpool’s last 14 scorers vs. Newcastle, dating back to Boxing Day, 2018.

There are six minutes on the clock and some hints to help along the way.

Good luck!

6 minutes, 14 different Reds…GO!

