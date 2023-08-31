Liverpool are set to seal the £38.5 million signing of Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day, with their fourth new arrival expected to be the last.

Gravenberch is due to complete his switch to Anfield on Friday, following an agreement reached between Liverpool and Bayern Munich on Thursday evening.

The Reds are set to pay an initial £34.25 million for the Dutchman, with a further £4.25 million agreed in variable add-ons.

All being well, Gravenberch will be confirmed as the fourth signing of the summer for Liverpool long before the 11pm deadline.

After that, it could be a quiet deadline day for Jurgen Klopp and his staff, with there no expectations of further additions beyond the 21-year-old, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

That is according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who reports that Gravenberch’s signing is “likely to be the last” for Liverpool.

Many supporters had hoped for a new centre-back to be brought in following the departures of Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Billy Koumetio and Rhys Williams on loan and injury to Ibrahima Konate.

But the club look set to push through with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip as Klopp’s other senior options at the back.

Jarell Quansah, 20, made his debut in the 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle, and is now likely to be integrated as fifth-choice centre-back.

There are unlikely to be any major departures, either, despite claims of a £150 million from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

Youngsters such as Bobby Clark, Mateusz Musialowski, Luke Chambers, Melkamu Frauendorf and Tyler Morton could all leave on loan deals, however.