The biggest test of pre-season arrives as Jurgen Klopp‘s side meet Bayern Munich in Singapore. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds’ second and final outing in Singapore sees them meet the German champions for a valuable test just 11 days out from their league opener.

A strong side will be expected once more as the manager pushes his team towards full match fitness.

There is no Sadio Mane for Bayern, though, as he became the latest player to move to Saudi Arabia – just a year after he left Anfield.

This is the penultimate friendly of the summer before the team return to England to face yet another German side.

The first game gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30pm in Singapore, 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Bayern is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Bayern on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ fourth pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

