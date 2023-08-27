Liverpool face their toughest test of the season yet, travelling to the north-east to play Newcastle. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

The Reds could achieve a club first against Newcastle, winning three successive games at St James’ Park. In their way, though, are the strongest Magpies side in years and one that is eyeing another top-four finish.

Liverpool have had the better of this fixture in recent years. Last year, Jurgen Klopp‘s side did the double over Eddie Howe’s team – it would be some feat to do it again.

Taking the last slot of the Premier League weekend, this should be a cracker.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Telemundo Deportes as well as NBC’s USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Newcastle vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s third game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 1 Digital, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Premier League TV, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Csport.tv, ESPN Argentina, Star+, Fast Sports 1, Optus Sport, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, Sky Sport Austria 5, Sky Sport Premier League, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Paramount+, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star+, Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See, Viaplay Estonia, See, Premier League TV, V Sport Premium, Elisa Viihde, V Sport 2 Finland, Canal+ France, WOW, Nova Sports Premier League, 620 Now Premier League TV, Now E, Now Player, 621 Now Premier League 1, Spíler1, TV2 Play, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Vidio, SCTV, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sport 1, Sky Sport 4K, ArtMotion, SuperSport Kosova 1, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, TSN2 Malta, TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Viaplay Netherlands, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, Digi Online, Orange Sport 1 Romania, Prima Sport 1, Orange TV Go, Digi Sport 1 Romania, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, Skylink, Canal+ Sport, DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1 Spain, Viaplay Sweden, ELTA Sports 2, True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 3 Turkey, Setanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, USA Network, VieON, K+ SPORT 1

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.