Liverpool conducted possibly their biggest-ever midfield overhaul during the summer, but what happened to the targets who didn’t make the move to Anfield?

The Reds were seemingly linked with every midfielder under the sun as the need for reinforcement in the middle became increasingly obvious.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch made their way through the door before the September 1 deadline, but there were plenty of others on the club’s radar throughout the window.

Here’s a quick look at where each of Liverpool’s reported targets ended up for the 2023/24 season.

Who moved clubs?

Jude Bellingham – Dortmund to Real Madrid – £88.5 million

– Dortmund to Real Madrid – £88.5 million Mason Mount – Chelsea to Man United – £60 million

– Chelsea to Man United – £60 million Moises Caicedo – Brighton to Chelsea – £115 million

– Brighton to Chelsea – £115 million Matheus Nunes – Wolves to Man City – £53 million

– Wolves to Man City – £53 million Romeo Lavia – Southmpton to Chelsea – £58 million

– Southmpton to Chelsea – £58 million Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli – £33 million

– Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli – £33 million Manuel Ugarte – Sporting CP to PSG – £52 million

– Sporting CP to PSG – £52 million Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina to Man United – Loan, £8.5m

– Fiorentina to Man United – Loan, £8.5m Jesper Lindstrom – Frankfurt to Napoli – £25 million

– Frankfurt to Napoli – £25 million James Maddison – Leicester to Tottenham – £40 million

– Leicester to Tottenham – £40 million Alex Scott – Bristol City to Bournemouth – £25 million

– Bristol City to Bournemouth – £25 million Lovro Majer – Rennes to Wolfsburg – £21.5 million

– Rennes to Wolfsburg – £21.5 million Orkun Kokcu – Feyenoord to Benfica – £21.5 million

– Feyenoord to Benfica – £21.5 million Keito Nakamura – LASK to Reimes – £8.5 million

– LASK to Reimes – £8.5 million Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt to Lazio – Free

Who stayed put?

Andre – Fluminense

– Fluminense Cheick Doucoure – Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace Khephran Thuram – OGC Nice

– OGC Nice Manu Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach Joao Palhinha – Fulham

– Fulham Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

– Chelsea Gavi – Barcelona

– Barcelona Kalvin Phillips – Man City

– Man City Florentino Luis – Benfica

– Benfica Boubacar Kamara – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa Jacob Ramsey – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa Luka Sucic – Salzburg

Despite being busy in the midfield market over the summer, there may still be a couple of names worth keeping an eye on for future windows.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Andre during the summer, but prizing him away from Fluminense while they were competing in the Copa Libertadores proved difficult and January remains a possibility.

Elsewhere, Liverpool fans have taken great delight in seeing Moises Caicedo struggle in his first couple of appearances for Chelsea.

Whether he goes on to justify the British record fee remains to be seen, but it would have undoubtedly been a gamble had the Reds won that particular battle.

Jude Bellingham was the player fans were dreaming of throughout 2022/23, but the Reds pulled the plug on their pursuit back in April and he later wound up at Real Madrid.

Are you happy with our lot or do you feel there were missed opportunities on the summer shopping list? Let us know in the comments!