This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

27 midfielders linked to Liverpool this summer – and where they ended up

Liverpool conducted possibly their biggest-ever midfield overhaul during the summer, but what happened to the targets who didn’t make the move to Anfield?

The Reds were seemingly linked with every midfielder under the sun as the need for reinforcement in the middle became increasingly obvious.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch made their way through the door before the September 1 deadline, but there were plenty of others on the club’s radar throughout the window.

Here’s a quick look at where each of Liverpool’s reported targets ended up for the 2023/24 season.

 

Who moved clubs?

DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, December 4, 2022: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium. England won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jude Bellingham – Dortmund to Real Madrid – £88.5 million
  • Mason MountChelsea to Man United – £60 million
  • Moises CaicedoBrighton to Chelsea – £115 million
  • Matheus NunesWolves to Man City – £53 million
  • Romeo Lavia – Southmpton to Chelsea – £58 million
  • Gabri Veiga – Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli – £33 million
  • Manuel Ugarte – Sporting CP to PSG – £52 million
  • Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina to Man United – Loan, £8.5m
  • Jesper Lindstrom – Frankfurt to Napoli – £25 million
  • James MaddisonLeicester to Tottenham – £40 million
  • Alex Scott – Bristol City to Bournemouth – £25 million
  • Lovro Majer – Rennes to Wolfsburg – £21.5 million
  • Orkun Kokcu – Feyenoord to Benfica – £21.5 million
  • Keito Nakamura – LASK to Reimes – £8.5 million
  • Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt to Lazio – Free

 

Who stayed put?

2PY4FHA RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 05/02/2023 - LIBERTADORES 2023, FLUMINENSE X RIVER PLATE - Andre player of Fluminense during a match against River Plate at the Maracana stadium for the 2023 Libertadores championship. Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF (via AP)

  • Andre – Fluminense
  • Cheick DoucoureCrystal Palace
  • Khephran Thuram – OGC Nice
  • Manu Kone – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Joao PalhinhaFulham
  • Conor GallagherChelsea
  • Gavi – Barcelona
  • Kalvin PhillipsMan City
  • Florentino Luis – Benfica
  • Boubacar KamaraAston Villa
  • Jacob RamseyAston Villa
  • Luka Sucic – Salzburg

Despite being busy in the midfield market over the summer, there may still be a couple of names worth keeping an eye on for future windows.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Andre during the summer, but prizing him away from Fluminense while they were competing in the Copa Libertadores proved difficult and January remains a possibility.

Elsewhere, Liverpool fans have taken great delight in seeing Moises Caicedo struggle in his first couple of appearances for Chelsea.

Whether he goes on to justify the British record fee remains to be seen, but it would have undoubtedly been a gamble had the Reds won that particular battle.

Jude Bellingham was the player fans were dreaming of throughout 2022/23, but the Reds pulled the plug on their pursuit back in April and he later wound up at Real Madrid.

Are you happy with our lot or do you feel there were missed opportunities on the summer shopping list? Let us know in the comments!

