Yet another comeback from Liverpool meant the Reds took three more points on the road. With late drama aplenty, we’ve collated some moments you may have missed.

The first half was a throwback to last season but, once again, Jurgen Klopp‘s side turned things around, showcasing their hardened mentality.

For supporters, the day brought yet more mixed emotions that thankfully ended on a positive note. With late drama ensuing once more, you may have missed some of these moments.

“Come on you Reds!”

It is fair to say Curtis Jones enjoyed Andy Robertson‘s 85th-minute winner.

The Liverpool-born midfielder’s celebration was perhaps too exuberant even for the goalscorer’s liking as he nearly throttled the left-back with joy.

Jones then turned away and revealed his inner Kopite, shouting “Come on you Reds” in front of a euphoric away end.

Keep living the dream, Curtis.

Into the away end

It may have resulted in a yellow card for Jones and Harvey Elliott, but neither seemed to care as they raced towards the travelling supporters to celebrate Liverpool’s third of the game.

Elliott might have known that the strike was destined to be an own goal, but that mattered not as the boyhood Red hurdled two sets of hoardings to celebrate with the overspilling crowd.

Thankfully, they both saw out the game without receiving another caution!

Robbo’s fan club

?????? red handed ?@DFletcherSport asking for Andy Robertson's Liverpool shirt after the game? ? pic.twitter.com/U86vEV3MIF — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

He has been a fan favourite for five years now, and Robertson isn’t short of admirers from outside Liverpool either.

After his post-match interview on TNT Sports, commentator Darren Fletcher proceeded to ask for the Scotsman’s shirt. Peter Crouch, whom we interviewed on This Is Anfield just a few days ago, proceed to joke that he does it “like every game.”

It is a slightly strange one given Fletcher is a self-confessed Nottingham Forest fan, but we’re sure there will be no shortage of takers for the No. 26 shirt.

Elliott’s bear hug

Klopp ?? Elliott The Liverpool boss is delighted with his team at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/JCU1CPUH8u — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2023

I’m sure we would all love to be on the end of one of Klopp’s signature bear hugs. Elliott was fully deserving of his after the match, with his shot creating Hugo Bueno’s own goal that sealed the Reds’ three points.

Elliott helped change the game from the bench at Newcastle, and he has been consistently performing as a substitute this season. He should get his first start of the season vs. LASK on Thursday.

Klopp’s mood swings

Klopp is an emotional man on the touchline, and Saturday was no exception. This one particular video catches the funny moment the manager switches his emotions immediately for the team’s benefit.

The German could be seen having a ‘passionate debate’, you could call it, with physio Lee Nobes. In an instant, he then calms down and offers Ibrahima Konate his support as the Frenchman is about to come on in the 83rd minute.

It must be nice when you’re on the happy side of Jurgen, not so much the other side!

The captain enjoyed full time

Smiles all round ? pic.twitter.com/JkQLShu35P — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023

With Virgil van Dijk serving the last match of his ban, the captain still made his presence felt after the final whistle.

Like against Aston Villa, the Dutchman greeted his teammates at full time with a warm embrace, hugging his fellow Reds as they came off the pitch. His congratulations was most jubilantly directed at Robertson, Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai, whom he embraced as they left the pitch.

Van Dijk is now available to feature again, and should start for Liverpool against LASK, on Thursday.

An autograph from the boss

? "The best question in the whole press conference!" A touching moment between Klopp and a young fan after Liverpool's win at Wolves ?? pic.twitter.com/jvnMqtmPnh — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 16, 2023

Klopp has had his run-ins with certain members of the press in recent times, but he was all smiles come full time on Saturday.

One young man in the press conference had his day made by the boss, as Klopp signed his shirt before joking that his request for an autograph would be “the best question in the whole press conference.”

A day to remember for the young fan who was wearing a Liverpool shirt with Alisson‘s name on the back.