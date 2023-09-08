Liverpool completed four deals on deadline day, including the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, but moves for eight other players never came about.

Prior to Friday’s 11pm deadline, deals were struck to bring Gravenberch to Anfield while Tyler Morton, James Norris and Luca Stephenson departed on loan.

It made it four players in and 27 out over the course of the transfer window, with 16 of those to leave doing so on a temporary basis.

While it was a busy day for the club’s recruitment staff, there were a number of proposed deals that never came to fruition.

Luke Chambers, the 19-year-old defender, attracted loan interest from both Bayer Leverkusen and Swansea, only to remain on Merseyside beyond the deadline.

This was likely informed by Jarell Quansah‘s promotion to the first team, injury to Lee Jonas and both Norris and Billy Koumetio leaving on loan.

Similarly, temporary deals for goalkeepers Harvey Davies, Jakub Ojrzynski and Luke Hewitson appear to have impacted the futures of Marcelo Pitaluga and Viteszlav Jaros.

It seemed likely, at one stage, that both Pitaluga, 20, and Jaros, 22, would head out to gain further experience.

Instead they have stayed with Liverpool, where they can provide valuable cover – Pitaluga as third choice in the Europa League and Jaros, potentially, registered as a homegrown player in the Premier League squad.

One player who has barely featured for the club in recent years is midfielder Matteo Ritaccio, 21, whose last competitive outing for the under-21s was in October 2021.

Ritaccio saw a loan spell with Charleston Battery in his native US cancelled early due to injury last year, but has since returned to fitness.

But while the American could have been expected to head for the exit, either on loan or permanently, no deal was forthcoming.

More concrete interest emerged for Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf and Mateusz Musialowski, only for the attacking trio to stay put.

Clark, 18, was mulling over a loan switch to League One side Derby on deadline day, but the decision was made to remain with Liverpool, with a new contract due ahead of a role with the first team.

Similarly, Frauendorf, 19, was credited with interest from a host of Bundesliga clubs, with the 5pm deadline in Germany passing without movement.

Musialowski, 19, looked set to join Austrian club TSV Hartberg, having turned down the opportunity to return to Poland, but journalist Jakub Seweryn explained that a change in Liverpool’s demands for a transfer fee saw a deal fall through.

The involvement of Paul Glatzel, 22, in the U21s’ 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough two days after the deadline passed served as a reminder of his presence.

But while the long-serving striker may have been tipped for a move elsewhere having recovered from two serious hamstring injuries, the plan instead is for him to stay on Merseyside to rebuild momentum.

Of course, there is still a chance Liverpool agree moves for any of the players above despite deadline day having been and gone.

Select transfer windows that remain open include those in Belgium (until Sept 6), Saudi Arabia (Sept 7), Switzerland (Sept 7), Croatia (Sept 8), the Czech Republic (Sept 8) and Turkey (Sept 15).