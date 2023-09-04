Trent Alexander-Arnold was a standout figure in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, with others also impressing greatly.

The Reds produced an almost-perfect performance against a dangerous Aston Villa side, with the home supporters treated to some superb football.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool, steering a left-footed effort into the far corner before Matty Cash’s own goal made it 2-0.

Mohamed Salah then made on-pitch headlines with a goal in front of the Kop in the second half, as Jurgen Klopp‘s team eased to an impressive three points.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was a proud day for Alexander-Arnold (8.4), who captained his boyhood club, and he earned the highest average rating at Anfield.

The 24-year-old put on a passing masterclass for Liverpool, shining in his deep-lying role and controlling much of the proceedings. Hopefully, his injury isn’t too serious.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle said that Alexander-Arnold was “excellent on the front foot and defensively”, with FotMob noting that he completed 91 percent of his passes.

TIA’s Harry McMullen was hugely enamoured with the Englishman’s performance, saying he “played some gorgeous progressive passes.”

In second place was Szoboszlai (8.2), with the Hungarian scoring his first Liverpool goal in style and purring throughout the contest.

Tom Maston of Goal claimed that the Reds’ new No. 8 was an “energetic presence throughout”, as he continues to blossom like a wonderful signing.

Next up in the ratings was Salah (7.9), who found the net and caused Villa’s defence problems, teeing-up Darwin Nunez for some big chances.

Doyle thought that the Egyptian King “combined well” with the Uruguayan – here’s hoping he is still a Reds player for a long time to come!

As for the lowest-rated individual on the day, Curtis Jones (6.6) took home the wooden spoon, but McMullen still said that he didn’t put “a foot wrong on his return.”

Now comes the first dreaded international break of the season, so Liverpool don’t play again until their trip to Wolves on September 16 at 12.30pm.