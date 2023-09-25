A host of Liverpool players shone in Sunday’s 3-1 victory at home to West Ham, with Alexis Mac Allister enjoying his best Reds performance yet.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men faced a potential banana skin at Anfield, taking on a Hammers team capable of hurting the top sides.

Liverpool made light work of their opponents, however, with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota getting the goals for the hosts.

It means the Reds are now up to second place in the Premier League, having been aided by Arsenal and Tottenham‘s 2-2 draw.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

On a day when there wasn’t much in it with various Liverpool players, Mac Allister (7.8) and Salah (7.8) got the joint-highest rating.

The former was excellent at the heart of the Reds’ midfield, producing a lovely assist for Nunez’s goal and keeping things ticking over nicely.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that it was a “better performance” from Mac Allister in the No. 6 role, as he adjusts to life in it, and TIA’s Jack Lusby said he “grew into the game wonderfully.”

Meanwhile, Salah got the highest rating from FotMob, as his superb form continues, winning six duels and converting his penalty emphatically.

In second place was Nunez (7.7), who finished magnificently to put Liverpool 2-1 up and caused problems all afternoon.

Doyle felt that it was “another good outing” for the Uruguayan, who has nailed down the starting berth in attack over Cody Gakpo.

Next up and only narrowly behind was Dominik Szoboszlai (7.6), following yet again eye-catching outing that highlighted his influence.

Lusby claimed that the 22-year-old “has made the step up from Leipzig to Liverpool look easy,” adding that he “had more touches than any other player (102).”

The joint-lowest rating at Anfield went to Joel Matip (6.8) and Luis Diaz (6.8), but both were still perfectly solid on the day.