Cody Gakpo was on target again for the Netherlands in Sunday’s internationals as Dominik Szoboszlai continues to steal the show for Hungary.

Gakpo opened his account for 2022/23 with his strike against Greece earlier in the week before his penalty helped the Netherlands to a comeback away win against the Republic of Ireland.

Liverpool have an abundance of penalty-takers within their ranks following the summer arrivals of Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, but Gakpo could be the latest to throw his hat into the ring for spot-kick duties.

He and captain Virgil van Dijk suffered an early setback as Adam Idah put the hosts in front from 12 yards himself, but Gakpo’s equaliser and Wout Weghorst’s subsequent second-half winner were enough for the visitors to seal all three points.

Caoimhin Kelleher watched on from the bench for the Republic of Ireland, having picked up 10 senior caps since making his debut two years ago.

Elsewhere, Szoboszlai produced another eye-catching display as he led Hungary to a 1-1 friendly draw against Czech Republic.

The Hungary skipper sprayed an enormous long-range pass that caught the attention of supporters online, following on from his exquisite free-kick against Serbia three days earlier.

In other news, Kostas Tsimikas was forced to sit out of Greece’s 5-0 thrashing of Gibraltar as he serves a suspension, while Jayden Danns led the line for England U18s as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the latest set of friendlies.

Crucially, there were no injuries to report on from Sunday’s action and they are all set to return to Kirkby in one piece ahead of the return of club football this weekend.

There are more Liverpool youngsters in action on Monday evening, with Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Harvey Elliott, Melkamu Frauendorf and Lewis Koumas all eyeing involvement for their respective countries.

Diogo Jota will also be hoping to get some minutes on the board for Portugal as they host Luxembourg in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier.