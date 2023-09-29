Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group and US group Endeavor, owners of WWE, are among those considering a rival investment into the PGA Tour.

In June, a deal was announced to combine the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf as a global entity under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

PIF are also owners of Newcastle along with four of the Saudi Pro League’s leading clubs, as it makes inroads into world sport amid accusations of sportswashing.

According to Bloomberg, though, FSG are among the American investors who are exploring an alternative deal for the PGA Tour.

Along with FSG – who on Thursday announced a new minority shareholder in LFC following an agreement with Dynasty Equity – Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis are among those considering investment.

Endeavor recently completed its takeover of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as part of a merger with the UFC, under the umbrella of TKO Group Holdings Inc.

It remains to be seen whether those groups would combine their investment, though it is even speculated that they could “end up partnering with PIF.”

The PGA Tour was founded in 1929 as organiser of golfing tours across the US and North America, with its potential merger with the DP World Tour and LIV Golf hugely controversial.

“US lawmakers have been vocal about their opposition to a deal, despite assurances by PGA representatives in July that the Public Investment Fund would be only a minority investor in the combined entity,” the report explains.

“A transaction remains a long way from completion, with the sides yet to agree to financial terms, and make further concessions to address regulatory concerns.

“Under the terms of its deal with the PGA Tour, PIF has the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital invested.”

If they became involved, it would not the first investment into golf by Liverpool’s owners, with Fenway Sports Management linked with the PGA Tour’s Deutsche Bank Championship and the Ladies PGA.

FSG also purchased a team in TMRW Sports’ TGL, the virtual golfing league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, in June.

Famously, the ownership group also counts the baseball franchise the Boston Red Sox among its assets, as well as NHL team the Pittsburgh Penguins, while they own a 50 percent stake in NASCAR team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.