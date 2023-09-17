Even after his move away from Liverpool, James Milner is still tormenting Man United, with his latest triumph bringing up an impressive record.

If those within the club had known how things would pan out later in the summer, Milner may still have been a Liverpool player this season.

But with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson giving no indication they would depart, the decision was made to allow his contract to expire, which paved the way for a free transfer to Brighton.

The 37-year-old has featured in all five games for the Seagulls so far this season, with four of those seeing victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Saturday brought a comprehensive 3-1 win over Man United at Old Trafford, with Brighton enjoying more possession despite being the away side.

United were pummelled throughout, with Milner coming off the bench for the final 13 minutes to see out the game at left-back.

11 – Of all players in Premier League history, James Milner has the most wins against Man Utd (11), the joint-most away wins against Man Utd (6), and is the first player to win against Man Utd at Old Trafford with four different sides (Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton).… pic.twitter.com/XQuxXQZCAp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2023

It was the veteran’s 11th victory over Man United in the Premier League, which according to Opta is more than any other player in the history of the competition.

Milner is also the first player to beat the Manchester side with four different clubs – those being Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool and now Brighton.

And with six away wins over United in the league, he is also tied with the joint-most on the road since the Premier League began in 1992.

This is, of course, partly due to Milner’s longevity in the top flight, with his 35 meetings with United behind only Chelsea (36) over his 22 seasons to date.

Only Ryan Giggs played as many consecutive campaigns in the Premier League, with Milner poised to overtake the ex-United midfielder in the all-time appearances list this term.

When Milner, who is currently on 624, surpasses Giggs’ tally of 632, he will be second behind only Gareth Barry (652).

His record is phenomenal regardless, highlighting his input in the success of those four clubs in their clashes with United.

In front of goal, Milner has been more productive against only five other teams in the Premier League than his record of three goals and four assists against United.

Sunderland (six goals, four assists), Everton (three goals, seven assists), Stoke (one goal, eight assists), Villa (four goals, four assists) and Leicester (three goals, five assists) are the only other sides worse off.

Take a bow James Milner – Man United‘s least-favourite opponent.